Larissa Lima: I'll NEVER Be Done With Plastic Surgery!

Last week, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima shamed her ex while praising her boyfriend in a lengthy Q&A.

As for herself, Larissa says that she is excited

No 90 Day Fiance fans will be surprised by the knowledge that Larissa Lima has a lot to say.

She has a lot of opinions about others and about herself.

And she is always, always open to change.

"I'm a big fan of cosmetic procedures," Larissa confirmed in a recent interview.

She added: "Having the cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do."

This is not a new dream born of her 90 Day Fiance fame, she clarified, but something that she craved "a long time ago."

"No, I'm not done," Larissa confirmed when asked if she was ready to settle on her looks.

"My next goal is to get a tummy tuck," she revealed, "and a Brazilian butt lift."

Cue the obvious but wouldn't any lift of Larissa's butt be Brazilian? jokes.

"Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery," Larissa said opetically, "we start to find things that we can fix."

Sounding alarmingly on the precipice of surgical addiction, she added: "we can change, you know?"

"And once I tried [it]," Larissa announced, "I don't want to stop."

As for how Larissa has paid for all of this, she has been vague.

"Thankfully, I have the support of my family in Brazil," Larissa stated vaguely, in possible reference to getting $5,000 from her dad ... if that happened.

"Plus, I got my employee authorization," she added of her work visa, "so, they will figure out that the money's legal."

Additionally, last week, Larissa was also asked about where she gets the money for various procedures.

She clapped back with "working."

That may have been in reference to various Instagram sponsorships, where she endorses a product or procedure by undergoing it.

Of course, that hasn't always worked out so well.

Last year, Larissa underwent anal bleaching, boasting "it's so pink now" on Instagram.

She has since clarified that she was unhappy with that and that she would like to release her own line of anal bleaching treatments.

Speaking of Larissa's sources of income and of her body and its various holes, some fans have been asking if Larissa will get into porn.

Seriously -- they've been asking her since early 2019.

Sex work isn't something that a person starts doing lightly, but Larissa has recently come around on that topic.

Larissa has spoken about joining OnlyFans, an adult media site where both amateurs and professionals upload photos and videos.

Paying subscribers then see the media, which can range from simple nude photos to hardcore sex scenes featuring multiple individuals.

Curiously, Larissa sent mixed messages ... simultaneously denouncing statements that she will do porn while confirming her OnlyFans plans.

"Since I started losing weight and changing, I got a lot of direct messages from men," Larissa explained recently.

"But I don't want to do something nasty, something totally naked ..." she shared.

"But," Larissa clarified, "I want to do some professional photo shoots that look great."

As for when that will go down, Larissa addressed that in her Q&A last week.

She wants to launch her OnlyFans by the end of August of this year.

Fans eager to see Larissa bare it all should temper their expectations, since it sounds like she will be aggressively softcore.