Lance Bass: Jax Taylor's Career Is OVER!

Another day, another indication that Jax Taylor will soon be fired from Vanderpump Rules.

If you're a fan of the show, then you're no doubt aware that the entire cast has become embroiled in conflict in recent weeks.

It started with the revelation that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the cops on Faith Stowers -- their only black castmate at the time -- and falsely accused her of committing various violent crimes.

Stassi and Kristen were fired for their abhorrent behavior, and it wasn't long before the rest of the cast found themselves under greater scrutiny.

Not surprisingly, the majority of the problematic behavior that was unearthed during this time was been linked to Mr. Jax Taylor.

As Faith herself pointed out, Taylor also falsely accused her of committing crimes.

In fact, he doubled-down with unfounded claims that she was AWOL from the Army during her time on the show.

And yet, somehow, Taylor still has a job.

Although according to Lance Bass, that won't be the case for much longer.

The former NSYNC singer officiated Jax and Brittany's wedding (after they fired their initial pastor for hurling homophobic slurs), and it seems he briefly became business partners with Taylor on a drink-mixing venture.

While appearing on a podcast this week, however, Bass revealed that he has severed business ties with Taylor, and he believes Bravo will soon do the same.

During a discussion in which the show's hosts mentioned Jax's insulting comments about Ariana Madix's sexuality, as well as Ashley Martson's demands that Jax be fired, Bass revealed that he believes this is the beginning of the end for Jax.

"It's gonna cost him everything," Bass said.

"And he's stepping down from Just Add X, which you know, we have to," he added.

"You know, we can't be involved and associated with any of this going down. We have to do the right thing."

Lance went on to say he believes that Bravo will fire Jax in the very near future:

"He will lose out. Look, I do not see Bravo keeping him," Bass explained.

"I have a feeling, soon, it's gonna be done because this will get bigger and bigger."

In response, Taylor's management team issued a lengthy statement refuting Bass' claim:

"Last week the Just Add X website had been hacked, showcasing some hateful slurs, which Jax felt horrible about," the statement read.

"In an emotional state, Jax had texted Lance and the Just Add X team offering to step down from the company if that was the direction they wanted to take," Jax's reps continue.

"The team immediately followed up with a phone call with Lance and the team reassured and fully supported him."

From there, the rep claims that Bass was flat-out lying about Jax being let go by the company:

"It was decided that Jax would continue to stay on the team and that they all had his back given these unpredictable times," the statement continues.

"The statements from Lance on the podcast today are not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking to say the least. Jax is still very much a partner and founder of Just Add X and supports the team and the brand whole-heartedly," it goes on.

"This has been a tough time for everyone involved, especially with the critical state of Brittany's mother in the ICU, their focus has been on that."

Yeah, if we have to decide who to believe here, we're gonna go with the guy who doesn't have the lengthy history of compulsive lying and sociopathic behavior.

As for when he'll get the axe from Bravo, insiders say execs are holding off on the decision, as Brittany Cartwright's mother is currently hospitalized with a life-threatening condition.

But you can rest assured that in the very near future, Jax Taylor will no longer be a part of the Bravo family.