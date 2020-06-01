Lady Gaga Destroys Donald Trump: What a Dangerous, Racist Fool!

Donald Trump is not very popular in the world of pop music right now.

First, Taylor Swift trashed the President as a hypocritical A-Hole who America will vote out of office in November.

Now, Lady Gaga has basically gone ahead and said the same thing.

In the wake of a Minnesota resident named George Floyd being killed by a local police officer, along with the very public demonstrations that have broken out across the country in response to this racial injustice, Gaga has issued a lengthy statement on Instagram.

It's well worth your time to read.

"The first thing I want to say is I'm afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that is justified," the artist said on Saturday night.

She wrote this message while peaceful protest in nearly every major city turned violent.

"I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution," she continued.

The superstar went on to emphasize her own "outrage" at Floyd's death, along with the "deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it."

A video of Floyd's final moments went viral the day after Floyd was killed.

The cop who knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes has since been arrested on third-degree murder charges.

None of the other three officers in the vicinity, however, all of whom witnessed the incident and did nothing about it, have been arrested.

Protests and riots have continued daily and nightly across the country, with more than 20 cities imposing strict curfews as violence erupted in multiple locations.

"The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again," wrote Gaga.

"And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them.

"Everyday people in America are racist, that's a fact."

As for Trump?

Lady Gaga offered a scathing rebuke of the president, who she described as "racist" and "a fool."

Saying that he's failed, Gaga added that he "offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken" and she then added how it's time for "a change."

"We MUST show our love for the black community," she wrote. "As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by that."

Gaga and Swift are just major names to have spoken out against racial injustice in light of Floyd's death.

In her own video on Saturday, Beyoncé stated that "we need justice for George Floyd," and linked to several petitions in her bio.

"We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight," she said, adding:

"We're broken, and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of color.

"If you're white, black, brown, or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings."