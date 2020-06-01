Kylie Jenner: I AM a Billionaire! Forbes Can Suck It!

We probably don't need to tell you that we're living in very dark times.

The coronavirus pandemic, riots over police brutality in just about every major American city, a divisive political climate that seems to have made rational discourse a thing of the past ...

... and of course, the controversy over whether or not Kylie Jenner lied about being a billionaire.

Yes, as you may have heard, Forbes published in expose last week claiming that they had been duped into anointing Kylie the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

And since Forbes is pretty much has the last word on who is and who is not a billionaire in the United States, that's a pretty big deal.

In describing Kylie and Kris Jenner's creation of phony documents artificially inflating the value of her cosmetics brand, the magazine even compared Kylie to Donald Trump.

While her brother-in-law Kanye West might have appreciated such a comparison, Kylie clearly did not.

And she's spent much of the past week attempting to clear her name and reclaim her billionaire status.

"What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol," Kylie tweeted in response to the Forbes piece.

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period."

At that point, it almost sounded like Kylie was confessing that her personal wealth is still in the paltry nine-figure range.

However, the rest of her argument consisted of refuting Forbes' claims of phony documentation.

“Even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am i reading," she asked.

Perhaps sensing that she was giving off "poor little rich girl" vibes, Kylie then paused to acknowledge her privilege.

"But okay I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine," she tweeted.

"I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money Ii have.

Given that there have already been complaints about Kendall Jenner's racial ignorance, Kylie really stuck her neck out by choosing now, of all times, to defend her bank account.

And not surprisingly, many found the tweet tirade to be in poor taste.

When a follower pointed out that there are more important things Kylie could be tweeting about, Jenner wrote:

"This is literally the LAST thing i’m worried about right now."

Of course, people don't usually launch lengthy Twitter tirades about the very last thing on their mind, so you can bet Kylie is at least a little upset about all of this.

At the end of the day, we may never know for sure if Kylie is a billionaire or not.

Maybe Forbes was wrong to give her the title in the first place, or maybe they were wrong to strip it away.

One thing is certain, however -- she's not earning any new fans by tweeting about it.

It might be time for Kris to seize the reins on this one.