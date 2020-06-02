Kylie Jenner: Did a Private Jet and Other Extravagant Purchases Cost Her Billionaire Status?

Last week, Forbes magazine reported that despite previous claims to the contrary, Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire.

In fact, the report alleged, her net worth never came anywhere near previously-reported highs.

Not only was the "world's youngest self-made billionaire" title bogus, Forbes claimed, Kylie and her business partners -- including, of course, her mother, Kris Jenner -- willfully misrepresented her net worth as a sort of elaborate publicity stunt.

Now, a conflicting report from The Daily Mail argues that there's reason to believe Kylie did, at one point, cross the 10-figure threshold.

However, the outlet claims, her lavish spending and diminished profit margins caused by the coronavirus pandemic caused her net worth to shrink to a paltry $900 million. Sad!

We already knew that Kylie recently bought a new mansion, but according to insiders who spoke with the Mail, that's just the beginning of her latest spending spree.

The newspaper claims that -- not counting business expenses -- Kylie has blown through a whopping $130 million in the past year.

It seems her largest purchase was a Global Express Jet which cost the makeup mogul somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 to $70 million.

In addition to the purchase price, Kylie will reportedly be forced to shell out roughly $5 million per year in hangar and maintenance fees.

Yes, there's a reason that a private jet is considered the ultimate status symbol.

It's not uncommon for even very rich celebs to divide one up with other stars in a timeshare system.

At 22 years of age, Stormi's mom has one all to herself.

Kylie has been buying up land, as well, and the stuff doesn't come cheap up in her upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood.

Jenner recently dropped $15 million a vacant lot adjacent to her property.

It's unclear how she plans to use the property, but insiders say Kylie has hired architect Richard Landry, who recently designed Tom Brady's Massachusetts mansion.

Clearly, Kylie is investing in her future, and purchasing land in an upscale neighborhood is rarely a bad idea.

It's not as if she's spending her money partying, and there's obviously no shame in not being a billionaire (in fact, many would argue that being a billionaire is cause for shame).

Still, she probably be well advised to stop refuting Forbes and arguing in defense of her billionaire status.

That's a petty move at any juncture, but now is really, really not the time.