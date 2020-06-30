Kristen Doute Tries to Save Her Reputation; Twitter Tells Her to STFU!

Earlier this month, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show that made them famous after it was revealed that they had bullied and harassed Faith Stowers, their sole Black co-star.

At first, virtually no one came to their defense, and there were no charges of cancel culture run amok, which should give you an idea of just how egregious Stassi and Kristen's behavior truly was.

As the dust settled, however, a handful of smooth-brained troglodytes began to voice the foolish opinion that Doute and Schroeder had been given a raw deal.

Sure, they had called the cops on Stowers and accused her of a series of violent crimes despite a total lack of evidence that she was involved in any way.

But that's not enough to justify firing them from their cushy jobs where they get paid $600,000 a year to get hammered and verbally abuse their friends, is it?

In case it wasn't obvious, we're being sarcastic. Can't be too careful nowadays.

Anyway, Vanderpump fans have started circulating a petition to get Stassi and Kristen re-hired.

We're hoping it won't get very far, and judging by the response to Kristen's latest tweet, it won't.

You see, one of the major problems with Vanderpump Rules is that the cast talks a big game about supporting progressive causes, but they never put their money where their mouth is.

For example, they get all decked out for the annual West Hollywood Pride Parade but when a trans woman was cast on the show, they bullied poor Billie Lee until she quit.

Having not taken the time to examine her own hypocrisy, Kristen is once again talking out of both sides of her mouth on Instagram -- and fans aren't having it.

“Idaho. Time to change your Medical Marijuana laws. This country has much more important things to focus on. I’m so grossed out,” she tweeted.

We agree that enforcing archaic anti-marijuana laws is an absurd waste of resources, and the idea of any US citizen being locked up for pot should be anathema to all Americans.

But maybe now is not the time for Kristen Doute of all people to be complaining about law enforcement overreach.

After all, this is a woman who tried to have one of her co-workers imprisoned because she kinda, sorta looked like someone on the news.

The backlash from fans was swift and intense, with many arguing that Kristen “knows nothing about" the law and should probably keep her legal opinions to herself these days.

“I understand a handful of you feel I don’t have a ‘right’ to speak out about anything at all. Please click unfollow,” Doute wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“I hope you’ll then use that same passion and find words to help someone, fight against something and make a change.”

Unfollowing people you vehemently dislike is generally a good idea for the sake of your own mental health, but now is not the time for Kristen to be getting all high and mighty about anything.

She certainly shouldn't be telling anyone where to expend their energy.

After all, if she had not used her own energy to sic the LAPD on an innocent Black woman, she could have spared a lot of people a lot of heartache.