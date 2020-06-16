Kourtney Kardashian Drops Hint That She and Scott Disick Are Back On!

Back in May, the world learned that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had broken up after three years of dating.

Given the differences in their ages and and lifestyles we were a little surprised that the two of them managed to last so long.

But elsewhere on this World Wide Web of ours, Scofia stans (which is apparently a group of people who acually exist) were deeply upset and confused.

These folks were stunned by the breakup, and they demanded answers.

They wanted to know how it was possible that this 37-year-old father of three and this 21-year-old model and aspiring actress could have possibly drifted apart.

And apparently, some of them wanted a scapegoat, as well.

And for that, they turned to Kourtney Kardashian.

Yes, for weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Scott and Kourtney are back together.

Some even went so far as to claim that Disick and Kardashian were shacking up during quarantine.

That rumor was easily debunked, of course.

Others insisted that Sofia was driven away by Scott and Kourtney's constant flirting.

That one was probably BS, too -- but now that they're both single again?

Well, it's no longer such a stretch to think that two exes might be mixing a little "friends with benefits" action into their co-parenting partnership.

The latest clue comes to us from Wyoming, where the entire Kard clan has gathered on Kanye's spread of land to celebrate North West's seventh birthday.

From a gossip standpoint, it may not look like there's much going on in this pic (Kourt captioned it simply, "mornin'.")

But one eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the particular plaid Kourtney is rocking in that photo might speak volumes about how she's been spending her, um ... downtime in the Cowboy State.

“Kourtney is really wearing Scott’s flannel,” this person wrote on their Kourtney-centric fan page..

And in case you had any doubts, she provided receipts:

Well, if we were in front of a judge trying to prove these two are bonin', he probably would say Kourt is adjourned!

Seriously, though, while this is not exactly hard evidence, it does look as though Kourtney is wearing a flannel that belongs to Scott.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily prove she was lying in bed with him moments before this pic was taken.

It makes sense that he joined the Wyoming excursion for the chance to enjoy a getaway with his kids.

And it's not so outlandish that he might've allowed his baby mama to borrow a shirt if she was cold.

Of course, that scenario is boring AF, and Scott and Kourtney hooking up on the down-low, then accidentally spilling the tea on Instagram is exciting, so let's go with that explanation!

Start picking out the wedding china, these two might finally be getting hitched!