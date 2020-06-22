Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Spent Father's Day Together, Are Totally Boning

Everything is in disarray at the moment, and it feels like each day brings some new challenge that we, as a society, have never confronted before.

So in a way it's comforting to throw it back to a simpler time and dissect the sort of mysteries that used to preoccupy us back in like 2015.

Take ,for example, the rumor that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together.

These two broke up forever ago, and reports of a reconciliation seem to crop up about once every three to four months.

This happens regardless of whether or not one or both of them is in a relationship.

Because of how frequently such whispers make the rounds on social media, it might be temping to dismiss all of them as bogus.

But as far as we can tell, rumors about Scott and Kourtney hooking up are so common because Scott and Kourtney really do hook up with some regularity.

Sure, the reports of these two cheating on their significant others might be BS, but during the times when they're both single -- times like right now, that is -- we totally believe the reports of Kourt and Scott indulging in some casual ex sex.

Part of the reason for this is that they really don't even try to hide it.

Last week, we had pics of Kourtney wearing one of Scott's shirts while the whole family was on vacation together in Wyoming.

This week, the Disick branch of the Kardashian family tree assembled once again, this time to celebrate Father's Day.

Kourtney posted a photo of the festivities on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," the captioned the pic.

And Kourtney wasn't the only member of the Kard clan to pay tribute to Scott.

Kris Jenner included Scott in a collage of pics of all the dads in her life, and Khloe Kardashian posted a pic of Scott to her Instagram Story.

Of course, it wasn't just Scott who was on Kourtney's mind on Sunday.

She also posted a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., writing:

"I can’t believe it’s been 17 years since I heard your voice, saw you or touched you. Always in my heart."

It seems Kourt still has plenty of love for both her father and the father of her children.

But is her affection for Scott purely platonic these days?

We guess it's possible, but it's hard not to notice that these two have been spending a lot more time together in the weeks since Scott broke up with Sofia Richie.

And c'mon ... Kourt was wearing the guy's shirt while they were on vacation together!

If that's not a sign of intimacy, we don't know what is.

Like we said, it's possible these two are just enjoying a "co-parents with benefits" arrangement.

And if they're able to pull off something like that without any messy emotions getting in the way, we say good for them.

But these two have been historically unable to quit one another.

And we'd be surprised if they're able to keep maintain their current arrangement for very long.