Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner: Yo, I'm a Billionaire, Too!

by at .

Amid chatter that Kylie Jenner's business empire is falling apart, Kim Kardashian has reportedly sent a message to her half-sister and occasional rival.

And the message goes something like this:

HA! Sucks for you!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at Party

No. Kardashian did not come out and taunt her sibling in this manner.

But the former sex tape star is selling a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to Coty Inc., a business that is home to some of the world's largest beauty brands ... such as CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and OPI.

Kim has struck this deal for $200 million, which means her cosmetics company is now worth $1 billion, according to the Financial Times.

Yes, the Kardashian/Jenner family is now comprised of TWO BILLIONAIRES.

Kim Kardashian with a Pucker

Coty Inc. made the announcement about the strategic partnership on Monday, issuing a press release that said it will "focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion" beyond Kardashian's existing product lines. 

We're talking fresh developments in skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products, you guys!

So very exciting!

And profitable.

Kim Kardashian Body Photo

Kylie actually sold a majority of her company to Coty in 2019, but Kim will remain in charge of her business in the wake of this partnership.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," said Kardashian in her own statement yesterday.

The question to those interested now becomes this:

Is Kim Kardashian worth more than Kylie Jenner?!?

kim beauty

Last year, you may recall Kylie was hailed as the world's youngest "self-made billionaire" by Forbes.

This distinction generated quite a bit of controversy because critics pointed to Kylie's last name and familial connections and scoffed.

How could she be "self-made" when she wouldn't be famous if her sister's hadn't taken it from Ray J on camera, they basically asked and argued?

In the end, however, this debate failed to even matter because Forbes actually stripped Jenner of her title last month, accusing her of inflated business figures and "forging' tax returns," suggesting she is worth around $950 million.

Kylie Jenner: Blonde In 2020

Kylie was mighty pissed over this allegation.

"What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol," Kylie Tweeted in response to the Forbes piece.

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," she added.

Kylie Jenner Short Dress

Kim and her younger sibling, meanwhile, have allegedly feuded over Kylie's crazy wealth for months.

The former has supposedly been jealous of the latter's business accomplishments.

And also a tad bitter, considering Kardashian thinks Jenner would never have gotten anywhere without her.

That can be discussed in depth another time; all that matters at the moment is that -- just like Ray J in that aforementioned video -- Kim has seemingly now come out on top.

Kim Kardashian at PCAs

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye West wrote in a Tweet Monday night, adding:

"You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

As you can see below, Kanye then included photos of vegetables for some reason.

ye tweets

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, tapping into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.

The Coty acquisition is expected to close in the summer of 2021, meaning Kylie still has some time.

She can go film her own amateur adult video with Travis Scott or something, put it on the market and try to surpass Kim's wealth once again.

Will she go ahead and do so, however? Stay tuned, folks.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: Is She Officially the World's Youngest Billionaire?!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at Party
Kim Kardashian and Her Family
Kim Kardashian Discusses Her Plans
Kim Kardashian Chats with Scott Disick on the Court
Kim Kardashian Body Photo
Kim Kardashian, Kids

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian: I Am Totes Team Tristan! He Has Changed!
Kim Kardashian: I Am Totes Team Tristan! He Has Changed!
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!
Kim Kardashian: I Smacked Kourtney Because She's an Indecisive Bish!
Kim Kardashian: I Smacked Kourtney Because She's an Indecisive Bish!