Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner: Yo, I'm a Billionaire, Too!

Amid chatter that Kylie Jenner's business empire is falling apart, Kim Kardashian has reportedly sent a message to her half-sister and occasional rival.

And the message goes something like this:

HA! Sucks for you!

No. Kardashian did not come out and taunt her sibling in this manner.

But the former sex tape star is selling a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to Coty Inc., a business that is home to some of the world's largest beauty brands ... such as CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and OPI.

Kim has struck this deal for $200 million, which means her cosmetics company is now worth $1 billion, according to the Financial Times.

Yes, the Kardashian/Jenner family is now comprised of TWO BILLIONAIRES.

Coty Inc. made the announcement about the strategic partnership on Monday, issuing a press release that said it will "focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion" beyond Kardashian's existing product lines.

We're talking fresh developments in skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products, you guys!

So very exciting!

And profitable.

Kylie actually sold a majority of her company to Coty in 2019, but Kim will remain in charge of her business in the wake of this partnership.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," said Kardashian in her own statement yesterday.

The question to those interested now becomes this:

Is Kim Kardashian worth more than Kylie Jenner?!?

Last year, you may recall Kylie was hailed as the world's youngest "self-made billionaire" by Forbes.

This distinction generated quite a bit of controversy because critics pointed to Kylie's last name and familial connections and scoffed.

How could she be "self-made" when she wouldn't be famous if her sister's hadn't taken it from Ray J on camera, they basically asked and argued?

In the end, however, this debate failed to even matter because Forbes actually stripped Jenner of her title last month, accusing her of inflated business figures and "forging' tax returns," suggesting she is worth around $950 million.

Kylie was mighty pissed over this allegation.

"What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol," Kylie Tweeted in response to the Forbes piece.

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," she added.

Kim and her younger sibling, meanwhile, have allegedly feuded over Kylie's crazy wealth for months.

The former has supposedly been jealous of the latter's business accomplishments.

And also a tad bitter, considering Kardashian thinks Jenner would never have gotten anywhere without her.

That can be discussed in depth another time; all that matters at the moment is that -- just like Ray J in that aforementioned video -- Kim has seemingly now come out on top.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye West wrote in a Tweet Monday night, adding:

"You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

As you can see below, Kanye then included photos of vegetables for some reason.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, tapping into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.

The Coty acquisition is expected to close in the summer of 2021, meaning Kylie still has some time.

She can go film her own amateur adult video with Travis Scott or something, put it on the market and try to surpass Kim's wealth once again.

Will she go ahead and do so, however? Stay tuned, folks.