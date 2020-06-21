Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious Photo of Tristan Thompson on Father's Day, Fuels Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian has added another log to her reportedly renewed romantic fire with Tristan Thompson.

Seriously, you guys:

These two crazy kids might be back together!

On Sunday, the reality star shared an Instagram photo of her alleged ex-boyfriend and the former couple's adorable daughter, True, writing as a caption:

“Happy Father’s Day!! You two are definitely twins @realtristan13!"

It's evident that Khloe and Tristan spent the holiday together, which doesn't necessarily signify any sort of reconciliation on its own, of course.

But this is merely the latest instance of Kardashian and Thompson hanging out and saying nice things about one another, prompting the Internet to continually wonder if Khloe has forgiven... forgotten... and is back to f-cking Tristan.

What other proof do we have?

The parents attended their child's second birthday party together in April.

Then, they were spotted at a gathering in honor of NBA player Jordan Clarkson's birthday this spring.

They also basically quarantined as a couple, with Thompson at one point sending heart emojis to the mother of his second kid.

Thompson, of course, cheated on Khloe back when she was very pregnant with True.

The veteran E! personality somehow managed to stay with the doofus... only for Thompson to then cheat on Kardashian again, this time with a close friend named Jordyn Woods.

Khloe pulled the plug immediately on the relationship afterward, but, to her credit, has remained on amicable terms with her ex -- for the sake of their daughter.

Now, we multiple joint appearances and social media references seem to make clear, Tristan and Khloe are once again giving love a shot.

"He's, like, honestly so nice," Kim Kardashian recently said in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, to which Scoott Disick agreed, adding;

"He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard."

"He's really trying really hard," Kim echoed, continuing of Thompson. "And it's been a full year of him as a different person."

It certainly seem as if the family is preparing the public for some kind of official announcement in the near future.

Thompson, for what it's worth, also got a shout out in Kris Jenner's Father's Day post on Sunday.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there," she wrote.

'How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!"

The momager wrote these kind words alongside a photo montage... which included a photo of Thompson and his daughter.

"Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay," she concluded.

We really do hope this works out for Khloe. And for True.

Based on history, though, they'll understand if we have some doubts.

Please prove us wrong, Tristan.