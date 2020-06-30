Khloe Kardashian Looked Like a Different Person at Her Birthday Party: What Is Going On Here?

Several weeks ago Khloe Kardashian posted a selfie.

Obviously, that's not very big news on its own, as the Kardashians have been queens of the social media self-portrait for about as long as the format has existed.

But this particular pic became a big story almost immediately for the simple reason that Khloe didn't look like Khloe.

She looked like ... a random contestant from The Bachelor? A twenty-something Insta-model who parties with Kylie and Kendall?

We're not really sure, but we know she didn't look like Khloe.

And that was upsetting to many of her biggest fans, as millions of people really like Khloe and their affection extends to her appearance.

It's not that Khloe's new look is bad -- far from it, in fact.

She looks great ... she just doesn't look like the Khloe fans have known and loved for the past decade.

So you're a member of that group, we urge you to proceed with caution before looking at these pics from Khloe's 36th birthday party held earlier this week:

The big story of the day was the return of Rob Kardashian.

After that came the fact that Tristan Thompson was in attendance at the party, thus basically confirming that he and Khloe are boning again.

But now that the dust has settled, Khloe's followers have shifted their focus to the birthday girl herself.

And they have very mixed feelings about what they're seeing:

"Birthday Glam Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics," Khloe captioned her latest photo set.

"Btw... I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now.

Again, it's not that there's anything wrong with Khloe's new style.

In fact, she looks fantastic!

But as many fans have pointed out -- she doesn't quite look like Khloe.

Fortunately, her sense of humor remains unchanged, and she was quick to clap back at commenters who felt the need to talk trash.

"Why do you look so different?" one follower asked point-blank.

"My weekly face transplant clearly," Khloe replied without missing a beat.

Clearly, Khloe is not too upset by the criticism, but hopefully the internet won't take that as a sign that it's okay to really tee off on her.

The fact is, Khloe looks great, she seems to be happy with her new look, and at the end of the day, it's her body, and she has the right to do whatever she wants with it.

If there were any reason to believe that Khloe's recent cosmetic changes were a cry for help then maybe we'd feel differently.

But there isn't -- so just enjoy the new look and wish the birthday girl a joyous and healthy year ahead.