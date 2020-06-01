Khloe Kardashian: I'm Using My Privilege to Fight for Black People, and You Should Too!

There's no denying that these are frightening and confusing times in America.

Following the police murder of George Floyd, protests against police brutality have sprung up all over the country, and non-POCs who recognize the protesters rights to have their voices heard might feel uncertain with regard to how they can best be of assistance.

Lots of folks who have little fear of actually becoming victims of police brutality themselves nevertheless turned out to show their support at their city's protests -- but people like Khloe Kardashian might feel that's not an option for them.

Many celebrities and public figures have marched alongside the demonstrators, but Khloe is one of the most recognizable people on the planet; she's a single mom, and she might be pregnant with her second child.

Any of those factors might have compelled her to keep her distance over the weekend.

But that doesn't mean Khloe isn't lending her voice to the cause.

True's mom took to Instagram this week to share her views on the struggles and dangers faced by people of color in America.

"Over the last few days I've written and rewritten this so many times. Words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I can't sit silently," the reality star and entrepreneur wrote.

"Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd," she continued.

"We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity," Khloe pointed out.

"It is incomprehensible to me that it's 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," she continued.

"It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive."

Khloe, of course, is the mother of a black daughter, and she's clearly aware of the urgency in this current situation.

"I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love," the 35-year-old added.

"I remain hopeful that together we can get help get justice for George and his family, and every black American who has been murdered, mistreated, abused and ignored," she continued, referring to Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed by police.

Khloe went on to acknowledge that she's privileged "in more ways than one."

From there, she made a solemn vow to her black followers.

"I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten," she added.

"I will speak up and speak out against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever before."

Khloe concluded on a hopeful note, writing:

"Change MUST happen! Black Lives DO matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future."

Several members of the Kardashian clan have been criticized for their failure to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter cause.

Khloe has taken some flak for the amount of time that passed before she expressed her support, but it sounds as though she was simply choosing her words carefully.

It's important to note that it's not too late for anyone who has not yet spoken out to do so.

And if you're who are in a position to support the cause financially, we encourage you to do so.

It's times like these when everyone must help out according to their ability, and we applaud Khloe for using her platform and her wealth to send a powerful message.