Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Yeah, We're Totally Back Together

You'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity romance more complicated than Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's.

These two have been through just about everything together, and somehow, it seems they're still going strong.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

Well, maybe we should just say they're still going.

"Strong" might be too strong a word to describe this relationship.

Anyway, it can be tough to tell exactly what's going on with these two.

Khloe and Tristan's Thanksgiving

The two of them still devote a baffling amount of energy to obscuring the truth.

They love to create the impression there is only one reason they're seen together so frequently.

That reason, their possible cover story, is their devotion to co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, True.

Cuddle for Khloe

But that's not the case.

Rumors that Khloe and Tristan are back together have been circulating for months, but these days, they're much more than mere rumors.

For starters, we know that True's parents are planning to have at least one more kid together.

Khloe has confirmed that she selected Tristan as her sperm donor when she created embryos earlier this year.

New Cavs Photo

But based on recent indications, these two won't need any sort of medical assistance in order to make another baby.

As TMZ is reporting today, Khloe and Tristan have been seen together a lot in recent weeks.

First, they attended True's second birthday together back in April.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Go Away

Obviously, that's no great surprise.

After all, the two of them really have done a stellar job with regard to maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship.

(The question is, how amicable have they become?)

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, Face-Licking Photo

But Tristan and Khloe have also been spotted at non-parenting events, as well.

Most recently, the two of them were seen acting "cozy" together.

This report came after they were spotted at a birthday party for Tristan's former teammate, Jordan Clarkson.

Khloe Kardashian Says What???

That certainly doesn't mean they're back in a relationship.

They could just be enjoying a friends with benefits arrangement.

Hey, there's no shame in that. No judgment here. Maybe no judgment there, either.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson, All My Love

Still, it's interesting that Khloe and Tristan were acting so comfortable with one another at a party.

They had to assume there would be TMZ narcs in the crowd, right?

 And they had to be aware that people would rush to judgment about the nature of their relationship.

Tristan Thompson Licks Khloe Kardashian's Face

It's also interesting that when rumors about Khloe being pregnant with her second child cropped up last month, she set the record straight.

And yet, Khloe never denied that she and Tristan are hooking up again.

In short, we know that something more than a friendship is going on between these two.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson in the Bahamas

That said, we don't know exactly what may be their situation.

It is always possible that they are going above and beyond to keep people guessing.

Of course, it's possible that Khloe and Tristan don't know what to call their arrangement, either.

Khloe Kardashian’s Anna Nicole Smith Look

A lot of people still do not understand how or why Khloe managed to give Tristan a chance after his cheating scandal was blown up.

Oh, wait, we should specify -- his cheating scandal in April of 2018. The first one. The one right before True was born.

Somehow, Khloe decided to give him another chance, even strongarming her family member into accepting him back into their lives.

Khloe Kardashian is in Confessional

Those who fail to learn from history are then doomed to repeat it.

So, naturally, it took all of eight months for Tristan's new cheating scandal. This time, his wandering penis ruined multiple relationships.

But we're not prepared to rule out that Khloe is falling back into bad habits.

