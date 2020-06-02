Kendall Jenner: I'm White, I'm Privileged ... and I Vow to Do Better

Kendall Jenner gets it.

That's rarely something we thought we'd say about a member of this reality star's family, but Kendall has released a moving, powerful and self-aware statement in the middle of this week's protests around the country.

And it's one of the best we've read yet from a celebrity.

"To everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies," Kendall said to open her message, which went out to 130 million followers.

"I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy," she continued.

'I’m angry and hurt just like so many.

"I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear."

Kendall, along with so many others out there, is responding to the killing of George Floyd.

This Minnesota native died at the hands of a police officer, becoming just the latest African-American casuality of police brutality and racism.

Protests have sprung up around the country as a result, with millions of citizens rising up to express their desire for political and societal change in America.

Kendall understands why.

Even while she also understands that she'll never truly understand.

"I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help," continues the 24-year old, emphasizing that a lot more than mere social media posts are required here.

From everyone, writes Kendall:

"Raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media.

"This is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves."

From there, similar to the message sent recently by Taylor Swift, Jenner made it clear that she won't be voting for President Donald Trump in November.

"We must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office," she wrote, ending on a strong note:

The one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian sounded a note akin to her half-sister's.

"Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd," Khloe wrote online.

"It is incomprehensible to me that it's 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," she continued.

To her credit, Kardashian also acknowledged her good fortune in the world, adding in her post:

"I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten," she added.

"I will speak up and speak out against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever before.

"Change MUST happen! Black Lives DO matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future."

Again, we don't say this often, but:

Amen, Khloe and Kendall!

Very well said all around.