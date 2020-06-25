Kendall Jenner: Stripping Down to Make Kylie Even Richer!

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner continued her streak of top-notch quarantine content by posting a blonde, topless selfie that was, predictably, a massive hit with fans.

And today, it was Kendall's turn to boost the family brand by showing a little skin.

Kendall posted the above Instagram photo, along with a caption reading:

"Wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else."

Yes, it seems that Kendall is finally venturing into the business that made her sister the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Not that she needs the money, of course.

Kendall is a successful model - in fact, these days, she's attained supermodel status - and like all members of the Kar-Jenner clan, she makes major bank from influencer deals.

But now, she's following her sisters footsteps toward the really big bucks.

Lately, there's been some controversy over whether or not Kylie is actually a billionaire.

But at the end of the day, does it really matter?

No doubt Kendall recognizes that Kylie managed to make the transition into legitimate businessperson that's proven elusive to so many reality stars and influencers.

Sure, the JenDashians have been famous for far longer than the nay-sayers ever anticipated, but there's no guarantee they'll remain on top for a second decade.

So it's crucial to strike while the iron is hot, as the saying goes.

Kylie already did that with her wildly popular line of lip kits.

As for Kim, she always a bunch of irons the fire, the most recent being her Skims shapewear line.

And now, Kendall is jumping on board with her sister's brand.

We've known this collab was coming for quite some time.

Back in January, Kendall explained to Ellen DeGeneres why it took her so long to join forces with Kylie.

"I had a contract before with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it," she told the host.

“I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood," she added.

“We’re taking it seriously.”

Speaking of full blood, the sisters' father Caitlyn Jenner was among the first to comment on Kendall's sultry photo set.

"Put something more on," Caitlyn joked before offering some words of encouragement.

"Loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby!" Caitlyn added.

"Killing it! @kyliecosmetics."

Usually when parents say something like that, especially in a public forum, they're just being supportive.

But not here. Cait's daughters are walking the walk.

In this case, "killing it" might be an understatement.

Kylie is already worth 10 figures, or at least high nine figures, and Kendall might be soon to follow suit.

These two aren't killing the game - they're totally reinventing it.