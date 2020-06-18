Kelly Dodd Mocks Tamra Judge: They'll Never Fire Me for Racism, Fool!

This week, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge called for Kelly Dodd to be fired over her inexcusable racist remarks.

Kelly is clapping back, but is she feeling the heat as Bravo cleans house?

Tamra Judge's clarion call for Bravo to fire Kelly Dodd has been making the rounds this week.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly herself has issued a response.

"She’s just thirsty," the polarizing Housewife writes.

In other words, she is dismissing Tamra's words and hopes that others will follow suit.

Kelly says that Tamra is eager for attention "and mad she got the bullet."

She is referring to the end of Tamra's run on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Though strong hints have been dropped that Tamra could return for the following season, she will not appear in this upcoming season.

According to Kelly, Tamra is merely "grasping for straws" as a way to remain relevant.

Kelly goes on to characterize Tamra as just a "poor thing" with a strongly condescending tone.

In other words, she is lording her continued retention of her Orange over Tamra, who lost hers after 12 years.

"I hope she finds happiness," Kelly expresses.

Whether or not Kelly means that sincerely is largely up to your interpretation. We are not mind-readers.

"Do you think Kelly should be fired for her racist statements coming to light?" a fan asked Tamra Judge during a recent Q&A on Instagram.

"Yes I do," Tamra replied without any apparent hesitation.

The former Real Housewife then went on to declare: "that TMZ video is disgusting!"

She is referring to a disturbing comment that Kelly was revealed to make, which we will discuss in a moment.

"Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen," Tamra expresses.

She asserts: "There should be zero tolerance at this point."

Bravo has been cleaning house, and some wonder if Kelly could be next on the chopping block.

Others think that Kelly's role on RHOC makes her more vital than Stassi, Kristen, or any of the others who have been let go.

Meanwhile, some fans have wondered to which video this scandal is referring.

Several years ago, TMZ caught up with Kelly Dodd outside of The Nice Guy, where she appeared to be intoxicated.

Making a sour expression, she insisted that she did not "'like" or "know any black guys."

There are places in the US where not knowing any black friends are a reality of geography. Los Angeles is not one of them.

"I am truly embarrassed," Kelly expressed at the time.

"There is no excuse for bad behavior," she admitted, "or comments that offend anyone."

“That video does not represent who I really am," Kelly insisted.

"And," she added, "I apologize for acting irresponsibly."

Kelly has previously been noted for calling out bigoted comments made by her castmates.

For example, Vicki Gunvalson made a number of seemingly homophobic comments last year, and Kelly clapped back every time.

Recently, Kelly has been alarming fans even more than usual with her commentary.

Some think that her new fiance and his associates are having a detrimental effect on her moral compass.

Others, however, point to videos like this one and say that this is just part of who Kelly has always been.

We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In many states, confirmed cases and hospitalizations are getting worse, not better.

Meanwhile, Kelly and her castmates flauted self-distancing rules to take masked selfies.

Masks can drastically reduce transmissions, but they aren't a magic shield. They are best used in conjunction with self-distancing.

Worse, Kelly has lied about the pandemic, making wild claims about COVID deaths and mocked the pandemic's death toll.

A public figure with millions of followers spreading false claims during a pandemic can cost lives, critics have said.

To make matters worse, Kelly has railed against Black Lives Matter protesters as millions of Americans protest systemic racism and escalating police violence.

Tamra also doesn't love that Shannon Beador ghosted her and Vicki while befriending Kelly.

"I don’t want to see it," Tamra has said of Shannon's friendship with Kelly.

"I knew that she was probably going to have to become friends with her in some way or form," she admitted.

"I just didn’t want to see it," Tamra said.

She claimed: "[Shannon] had told me when they first started filming, ‘Yeah, the odd thing is I only have a connection with Kelly.'"

According to Tamra, Shannon told her that she had to befriend Kelly "'Only because she’s been on the show longest with me.’"