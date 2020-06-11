Kelly Clarkson Stuns the Nation, Files to Divorce Brandon Blackstock

In a shocking romantic development, Kelly Clarkson has made it clear:

She wants to once again be miss indepedent.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the singer has filed to divorce Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, People Magazine and others, the American Idol champion quietly filed the necessary paperwork in Los Angeles on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences.

The date of separation is listed as "TBD."

The couple -- who has two kids together (daughter River Rose, 6; and son Remington Alexander, 4) -- have been married since 2013 and came across for years as one of the happiest and most stable tandems in Hollywood.

Blackstock also has two children (son Seth, 13; and daughter Savannah, 18) from a previous marriage and Clarkson is asking for joint legal and physical custody.

The artist met the music manager at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006.

They got engaged in December of 2012.

"I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!!" Clarkson wrote at the time. "Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

She has since gushed uncontrollably over Blackstock on multiple occasions.

As recently as this past December, Clarkson even told the world that she and her husband had intercourse on a nightly basis.

No, really. She said this.

"I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed," she told a fan during an Ask-Me-Anything session when asked about her evening routine.

"That’s not a lie, that’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural," Clarkson then insisted.

After exchanging vows in Tennessee, Clarkson told Cosmopolitan:

"Brandon's totally the one. I've never been so happy."

Fast forward to 2017 and an interview Clarkson gave to SiriusXM.

"This isn't a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him," she said.

"And I'm not downing my exes, you know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.

"I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … okay!'"

More recently, for Clarkson's 38th birthday in late April, Blackstock and their kids made a special video for The Voice coach.

"Happy birthday baby. I love you more than you'll ever know," Blackstock said in the footage, which also starred featured sons Remy and Seth as well as daughter River.

"Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They're all so cute!" Kelly wrote on Twitter with video of the surprise.

"I've had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around."

But things change, of course.

Clarkson is yet to comment on the split, although she may sing about it someday.

The singer has recorded multiple songs about her marriage, including the emotional “Piece by Piece” and the celebratory “Tie It Up.”

Now that she's on her own again, though, we've got a feeling she'll be queuing up “Stronger" on repeat.

We wish nothing but the best to Kelly and Brandon.