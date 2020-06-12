Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock: Cause of Divorce Revealed

by at .

On Thursday, fans were shocked by the news that Kelly Clarkson had filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years.

It was a split that few saw coming, and insiders say even close friends of the couple were caught off guard.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly

But one source tells Entertainment Tonight that "those closest to them know it's been difficult," and the nationwide lockdown that began back in March quickly made Kelly and Brandon's situation intolerable.

It seems the couple initially hoped that spending some time away from Los Angeles and escaping to the solitude of Montana would help their relationship.

Alas, that didn't turn out to be the case.

In fact, it seems the quarantine only exacerbated their existing problems.

Kelly and Brandon Blackstock Years Ago

"Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out," says the insider.

"They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental."

As with many couples, Kelly and Brandon found that the lockdown put their relationship to the test in a major way.

"The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse," the source says, adding that Kelly's busy work schedule "definitely helped to keep her mind off things, but this recent downtime gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage."

Brandon Blackstock, Wife

The insider says Clarkson started the divorce process "they'd both been dreading" a few weeks ago.

"Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option," the informant adds.

A different insider confirms to Life & Style that Kelly in particular “hated having to self-isolate”

“They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels," the source claims.

A Kiss for Brandon Blackstock

“They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems,”

The insider says that Clarkson “took out her frustration” on Blackstock and was frequently in a “terrible mood.”

This led to a situation in which Brandon would find any excuse to “get out of the house” in order to “escape her rants.”

The divorce comes as a shock to fans, as Clarkson frequently spoke about her blissfully happy her marriage was.

Brandon Blackstock Dances with Kelly Clarkson

During an episode of her talk show last year, Kelly stated that she and Brandon have sex every night.

“I was single for many years, so … I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed,” she said at the time.

Neither Clarkson nor Blackstock has commented publicly on the split, except through their publicists.

Kelly cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the separation in her divorce filing. 

27 Most Shocking Hollywood Divorces
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Kelly Clarkson Biography

Kelly Clarkson Then and Now
You know Kelly Clarkson as the first-ever American Idol. She has an amazing, amazing voice. More »
Full Name
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Photos

Kelly and Brandon Blackstock Years Ago
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly
Brandon Blackstock and Family
A Kiss for Brandon Blackstock
Brandon Blackstock, Wife
Brynn Cartelli, Kelly Clarkson on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson Videos

MTV Video Music Awards Flashback: Kelly Clarkson Arrives!
MTV Video Music Awards Flashback: Kelly Clarkson Arrives!
Taylor Swift Was FEELING Kelly Clarkson's Billboard Music Awards Show
Taylor Swift Was FEELING Kelly Clarkson's Billboard Music Awards Show
Kelly Clarkson Makes Emotional Plea for Gun Control to Open Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson Makes Emotional Plea for Gun Control to Open Billboard Music Awards