Kate Middleton: I'll Sue Anyone Who Compares Me to Meghan Markle!

Back in May, a cover story for the UK magazine Tatler painted such an unflattering portrait of Kate Middleton that royal officials felt the need to issue a rebuttal.

The now-infamous "Catherine the Great" article prompted Kensington Palace to come to Kate's defense and take issue with several allegedly inaccurate claims found in the piece.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," reads an official statement issued in response to Tatler's claims.

The royals are generally more litigious these days than in generations past, but Kate has been a favorite among British media outlets for so long that the backlash came as a surprise to many.

But apparently, there were two claims made by Tatler that Kate found particularly intolerable.

For one, the magazine reported that the cause of Kate and Meghan's feud was something exceedingly petty -- namely, a disagreement over the attire for bridemaids at Meghan's wedding

Apparently, Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, didn't want to wear tights for the occasion, and Meghan saw no problem with the girl going bare-legged.

Kate, on the other hand, objected that that would be improper, and the two women -- who would be in-laws before the week was out -- clashed over this seemingly minor detail.

On top of that, Tatler claimed that Kate has been stuck with a larger workload as a result of Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step down from royal life.

Now, an insider has revealed that both of these claims rubbed Kate the wrong way for the same reason -- she's sick and tired of having her actions and behavior held up against Meghan's for comparison.

And the situation has become so dire that Kate has reportedly threatened legal action against Tatler, as well as any other publication that runs scurrilous stories about her alleged feud with Kate.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Kate "is very keen to stop the constant comparisons between herself and Meghan Markle."

"It’s almost as though they want to draw a line in the sand where it’s gone a bit too far," Larcombe tells the Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Larcombe says that Kate rejects the comparisons in part because she feels that the press uses her fealty to the crown as an unfair standard by which to judge Meghan's behavior.

"Kate is almost used by some outlets as a stick to beat Meghan with," he contends.

"We know William and Kate are very sensitive about comparisons with Meghan," Larcombe adds.

"The narrative of that falling out between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan touches a nerve."

A different source -- one that prefers to remain anonymous -- tells the Mail that Kate was wounded by the claim that she resents Meghan for leaving her with a heavier workload.

"That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst," says the unnamed insider.

"The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong," the source continues.

The insider goes on to say that Tatler is a favorite publication not only of Kate and Williams, but of London society types in general.

As such, its claims about Kate were particularly wounding.

"Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference," the source says.

"It's ironic that the Royals' favourite magazine is being trashed by them," the tipster continues.

"The Duchess is a naturally shy woman who is doing her best."

At this point, the best thing for Kate's reputation would be for Meghan to come to her defense and refute Tatler's claims.

But given the ongoing rift between the two duchesses, it seems that Kate will almost certainly be left to continue waging this battle on her own.