Kailyn Lowry Shares Baby Bump Bikini Selfie: It's Almost Time!

As you're probably aware, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

And remarkably, it seems this pregnancy has been her most eventful yet.

Given the fact that her first pregnancy took place in her teens and helped to launch her career as a reality star, that's really saying something!

Anyway, Kailyn posted the above photo on Instagram this week, and it seems she's entering the homestretch.

“Almost 33 weeks!” Lowry captioned the pic.

As usual, Kail's followers were ecstatic in their praise of both her appearance and the strength she's displayed as a pregnant single mom in a world beset by chaos.

“You look amazing mama,” one commenter wrote, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Another noted that Kailyn’s “bump is still very high but cute,” which is random, but we suppose by this point, Lowry has gotten used to strangers tossing out casual observations about her body.

A third fan remarked that Kailyn looks “happy and healthy.”

A fourth wrote simply, “Beautiful.”

Kail is once again pregnant by Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her third child.

To say that relations between the two have been less than ideal would be putting it very mildly.

Around the time she got pregnant, Lowry filed for a restraining order against Lopez, and he was later arrested for violating it.

It's not entirely clear where Lux's parents stand in relation to one another these days, but Kail has publicly stated that she does not want Lopez in the delivery room when she welcomes her fourth.

Lowry has been remarkably candid throughout her pregnancy, and she's openly admitted on several occasions that the events of the past few months have been overwhelming at times.

Kail posted the photo above at 29 weeks, and her caption provided ample insight into her state of mind as she prepares for the arrival of her fourth son.

"He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things," she wrote.

"He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night," Lowry added.

"Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints."

From there, Kail opened up about the emotional experience of being pregnant without a partner's support for the first time:

"Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy," she wrote.

"We’ve been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product!"

Kail concluded with a question to her followers:

"Do you think he’ll turn in time or stay breech?" she wrote.

Whatever the case, we hope the delivery goes as smoothly as possible for both mother and son.