Kailyn Lowry: I'd Rather Be Homeless Than Sleep with My Ex!

Kailyn Lowry has not exactly been lucky in love.

In fact, we've seen several of her relationships crash and burn, thanks to the magic of reality television.

A handful of Kailyn's former loves have appeared on Teen Mom 2 -- Jo Rivera's been there since the beginning, of course, since he's the father of her first child, Isaac.

Jo and Kailyn weren't right for each other and there have been several times that they weren't even nice to each other.

We saw her date that guy Jordan for a while, remember? She ended up cheating on him with Jo.

Not too long after that, she started seeing Javi Marroquin, and they even got married.

They had one child together, Lincoln, and then they decided to end things.

Things got a little messy here, because Chris Lopez entered the picture before the divorce was finalized -- she recently admitted to cheating on Javi with Chris.

She got pregnant with Lux, then she and Chris did this whole thing where they'd be together for a little bit, then they'd hate each other for a while, then maybe they'd hook up some, then they'd be in love again before starting the whole cycle over.

It's been exhausting to watch, we can't imagine what's it like to actually experience.

During one of her breaks from Chris, she got romantic with a friend named Dom Potter, but that was short-lived.

That happened towards the end of 2017, and since then, it's seemed like she's been pretty stuck on Chris.

So stuck that she's currently pregnant with his child. Again.

Despite the pregnancy, they're currently on bad terms.

We think, anyway. It's kind of hard to keep up with these two.

But based what Kail said in a new interview, it's probably pretty safe to say that things have never been worse between them.

The interview was done with a couple of her friends who have a new web show, and the whole thing was a series of "woud you rather" questions.

The first question was "would you rather have six kids or six dogs?", and our girl Kailyn didn't hesitate for a minute -- "Six kids, easy," she answered.

"At least a child sh-ts in a diaper" was her argument.

Another question was "would you rather never find love or be broke forever?", and again, she was quick to answer.

"Never find love," she said. "Easy. I don't have love now, never had it. Don't know what that is. Never experienced that."

Most of the questions were pretty typical for this kind of game -- "would you rather have no arms or no legs?", that kind of thing.

But the last question was "Would you rather spend one night with your most hated ex or live on the street for a week?"

Kail was able to answer this question more quickly than any other one. She actually said "no" after the first half of the question!

When she heard both choices, she confirmed that she'd rather sleep on the street for a week.

While talking about it, one of her friends said that she doesn't hate any of her exes, and Kailyn said "You don't? I don't hate any of them. Just one, maybe two. One girl and one guy."

"I hate them," she continued, before correcting herself with "Hate is a very strong word. Dislike ... am annoyed by."

Her friend pointed out that the question never said that you'd have to sleep in the same bed as your ex, but she stuck to her guns, saying that being homeless for a week "would build character."

She never mentioned any names, but it shouldn't be too hard to guess who she's talking about here, right?

For the female ex she hates, we could see it being Dom Potter -- she did say some pretty nasty things after their breakup.

As for the male ex, that's a little more complicated.

She's usually on pretty good terms with Jo, so he's out of the running.

She could be talking about Javi, although they both attended a football game of Lincoln's today, so they might be getting along right now.

Our money would have to be on Chris -- if we had to guess, we'd say that he's her most hated male ex.

And not only does she hate him, she hates him so much that she'd rather spend an entire week living on the street than spend one night under the same roof as him.

Guess this drama is going to drag on for a bit longer, huh?