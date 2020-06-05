JWoww: Rejected and Humiliated By Pauly D?

Well, another episode of Jersey Shore has come and gone, and we still haven't seen the infamous Angelina wedding roast.

(Remember when this show was famous for how much drama and insanity it would to cram into a single episode? Now it's got so much filler it should be called Jersey More.)

But at least fans got an update on what is essentially the season's only other storyline.

We're talking, of course, about the budding romance between Jenni Farley and Pauly D.

Of course, we know nothing will actually develop there, as these days, Jenni is back together with Zack Carpinello, and Pauly has repeatedly said he would never do anything to jeopardize his friendship with Farley.

Still, ever since Pauly and JWoww hooked up in New Orleans, watching Shore has felt like watching those reruns of sporting events that ESPN has been showing during the pandemic:

You know how it ends, but you still find yourself rooting for a different outcome.

Obviously, we're not alone in that feeling, as the rest of the cast was not only rooting for a different outcome, they were doing everything in their ability to make another hookup happen.

"Are you guys gonna slow-dance?" Vinny awkwardly asked the almost-couple at one point.

Snooki even did the old middle school dance maneuver where she shoved Jenni into Pauly in hopes that the physical contact would induce them to makeout or something.

It didn't work, and the pressure from her former housemates began to make Jenni feel awkward.

"I feel like he wants to run away at this point," Farley said of Pauly at one point.

"I need to go the f--k home, and cry myself to sleep over this," she later added.

After one seriously cringey rehearsal dinner, Jenni understandably just wanted to return to her room.

"I'm going home to have sex. With myself," she told Snooki at the end of the night.

Sadly, that was not the end of her troubles.

Apparently, Angelina's grandmother is not only a psychic, but also some sort of witch.

In any case, she kept giving Jenni the evil eye, and it understandably freaked her out.

"Angelina's grandma gave me a look, and I feel off," Jenni confessed at one point.

"I feel the weight of her right now, on my back."

Fortunately, the two of them eventually talked things out, and it turns out Granny Pivarnick saves her hexes for evil "b-tches" she doesn't like.

At the time, Jenni didn't fall into that category.

Grandma might feel differently, however, when Jenni gets up there with her roommates and calls Angelina the Staten Island dump in front of a few hundred of her closest family and friends.

But hey, it was a joke, right?

Vinny's the one who was out there predicting Angelina and Chris will get divorced!

Yes, Jenni wasn't the only one experiencing some awkwardness with a pseudo-ex at the rehearsal dinner.

As you're no doubt aware, the love-hate relationship between Vinny and Angelina has been a staple oe Jersey Shore from the very beginning.

We'd say it's come to an end now that Angelina is married, but weirdly, Vinny still posts flirtatious comments on Mrs. Larangeira's Instagram page.

Anyway, the proximity to Angelina's wedding didn't put a damper on her relationship with Vinny during this week's episode.

Fortunately, she had the situation well in hand -- literally.

Yes, Angelina accidentally grabbed a handful of Mini Vinny while the cast was milling around that hotel lobby for like half the episode.

Seems like the sort of thing that might have pissed off her husband-to-be, but Chris seemed weirdly cool with it.

We guess you just have to accept a lot when you're marrying Angelina.

Thankfully, Angelina's witchy grandma seems unaware of how much of a hard time Vinny has given her over the years.

The woman is clearly very protective of her granddaughter, and she's blessed with mysterious powers.

Fortunately, as far as we know, no one from the cast yas been turned into a toad ... yet.

We'll see what happens after Granny gets a load of the bridesmaid roast -- which will hopefully happen next week.

Things could turn ugly in a hurry.