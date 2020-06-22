Justin Bieber Responds to Shocking Claim of Sexual Assault

Justin Bieber has issued a statement in response to an accusation of sexual assault.

In short, the singer has strongly denied any such incident.

But the Internet is understandably buzzing with the mere allegation itself, considering the severity of such a charge and the celebrity status of Bieber himself.

On Saturday night, a social media user who identified herself as "Danielle" Tweeted her story.

She wrote that she met Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014.

The context for this alleged meeting was that they met each other after a surprise performance at the SXSW festival.

According to her post, she and the singer first engaged in a "steamy make-out session."

She then claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her.

According to Danielle, she warned Bieber that she didn't want to go "too far."

And yet their interraction culminated with him unbuttoning her jeans before he “forced himself inside” her.

“My body felt unconscious,” she said.

The tweet then added: “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next."

In response, Bieber wrote the following on his own Twitter account:

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career," he began.

"But after talking with my wife and team," Bieber wrote, "I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight."

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” he continued.

“I wanted to speak out right away," Bieber expressed.

"But out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily," he added, "I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

The beloved pop star proceeded to delve into details from the night in question:

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel.

I want to be clear.

There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs.

What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.

Bieber actually went ahead and did more than simply issue a denial.

He linked to a news article, along with screenshots of emails and lodging receipts, to prove his whereabouts.

The singer said he stayed at an Airbnb the night of March 9, 2014, and stayed the following night at the Westin, providing ample evidence online to back up these claims.

“We have confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014," he wrote.

"And," he added, "never a guest on the 9th or the 10th."

Bieber then declared: "I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

It also sounds like Bieber may file a lawsuit.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously," he affirmed.

"And," Bieber explained, "this is why my response was needed."

"This story is factually impossible," Bieber noted.

"And that," he concluded, "is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

Lawsuits are infamously used to silence victims -- but can also be used to correctly shoot down false claims.

All accusations of sexual assault should be taken extremely seriously.

But as many activists for survivors have noted, the extremely rare phenomenon of false accusations makes it difficult for survivors to be believed.

Taking an accusation seriously means, first of all, verifying that two parties have even met. We hope to see a thorough investigation.