Joseph Duggar: Does He Have a Job? How Does He Support His Family?

We've talked at length about the various ways in which the children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have failed to thrive in adulthood.

As much as the father of 19 prides himself on raising his kids with a puritan work ethic, several of them seem to have had a hard time finding financial success of their own.

Of course, Duggar women are forbidden to work outside of the home at all.

(They have plenty of tasks to keep them busy inside the home, though!)

Duggar men, on the other hand, are expected to not only provide their wives but also to earn a substantial enough living that they can support a sizeable brood.

Which is why it's so strange that some of Jim Bob's sons don't seem to make any money at all.

Among the seemingly unemployed offspring is 25-year-old Joseph Duggar.

Joseph and wife Kendra Caldwell welcomed their second child back in November, so they certainly have no shortage of expenses.

What they seem to lack, however, is income sufficient to meet those expenses.

At one point, Joseph worked on a used car lot owned by his father, but that doesn't appear to be the case any longer.

So what does he do?

Well, a whole lot of nothing, it seems.

Fans have long predicted that Joseph would enter politics, but this appears to be based on nothing aside from his penchant for dressing in a suit and tie.

Instead, Jedidiah followed in his father's footsteps by running for office, while Joseph seems to have a hard time figuring out exactly what he wants to do.

We know that he's obtained his commercial driver's license, as well as his real estate license, but there's no indication that he's putting either to any use.

Joseph also has a year of college under his belt, which is rare in the Duggar clan.

According to a 2016 update posted on the family's Facebook page, “Joseph just completed a year at Crown Bible College and is now back working with the Duggar family business doing construction."

If he's still working on construction sites, Joseph is certainly doing a good job of hiding it.

Most of his time seems to be devoted to his fatherly duties, which is great -- but Joe and Kendra's money must be coming from somewhere.

The couple bought a house in 2017, and again -- they've got those two kids to feed.

The obvious answer is that they live off of their TLC earnings, but that doesn't quite compute for a number of reasons.

For starters, the Duggars don't actually make all that much from their reality show -- at least not when it's divided among so many people.

Hard data on the Duggars' financial situation is hard to come by, but industry experts guess that the family is paid between $25,000 and $50,000 per episode.

That's a nice chunk of change, but the Duggars are a large family -- and the clan is getting bigger by the day.

On top of that, Derick Dillard claims Jim Bob pockets the money that's meant for his kids and doles it out in the form of meager allowances.

If that's true, it would mean that Joe and Kendra live entirely off of whatever sort of monthly stipend Jim Bob deems appropriate.

And if that's the case, it's safe to say that Joe is one of Jim Bob's favorite sons, as he seems to live quite comfortably.

We guess employment isn't necessary in order to get into Jim Bob's good graces, but procreation is.

The other Duggar men might want to step up their breeding efforts, purchase some tailored suits, and follow in Joseph's footsteps.