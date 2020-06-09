Jorge Nava is Already Dating Again After 90 Day Fiance Split: Meet My Girlfriend!

For one month, Jorge Nava has been a free man after losing 20 months of his life and 128 pounds in prison.

Life comes at you fast, but Jorge moves faster -- because he has already landed himself a new girlfriend!

This week, Jorge Nava is letting fans know that he is moving on and is very happy.

He gushes to fans that he is with the "love of his life."

"I got so lucky," the 90 Day Fiance alum raves.

He is even letting his followers see him with his lady love ... after a fashion.

(Don't worry; this vista may be beautiful, but you'll see a much more close-up shot of them in a moment)

Jorge and the petite brunette were apparently enjoying the scorching beauty of the American Southwest.

He would go on to showcase that this was not an isolated date.

After "clinking" burgers with an unseen someone on Instagram, he shared a little more with his followers.

It sounds like Jorge's girlfriend is a real peach. Or, at least, she has one.

It is clear that Jorge is doing very well for himself now that he is out of prison.

It's been what, four or five weeks since his release and the guy is already in love?

Freedom has never tasted so good.

"But what about Anfisa?" some have asked.

Well, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava will soon be his ex-wife, according to the plans that he stated earlier this year.

According to Jorge, Anfisa said a number of very hurtful things to him while he was in prison, at one point wishing that he had gotten "12 years."

But he says that the final straw in their relationship was jealousy.

According to Jorge, late last year when he unveiled his massive weight loss to the world, Anfisa snapped.

She abruptly broke off what little contact they had, he laments.

He thinks that she was jealous of all of the attention that he was receiving.

Since emerging from prison, Jorge has been able to say a lot more about his life, his feelings, and his plans for the future.

Jorge, seen her talking with 90 Day Fiance blogging superstar John Yates, wants to pick up the pieces of his life.

That means divorcing Anfisa, of course, and handling any further fallout from their broken marriage.

It also means getting back to work.

Jorge is in the (legal) marijuana business. It is his hope that this conviction in Arizona will not stop him from getting back to work in California.

Laws restricting those with prior drug convictions from getting in on legal marijuana operations have one real effect: racial disenfranchisement.

Because people of color are more likely to be stopped, searched, arrested, and prosecuted for drug crimes, this targets them disproportionately.

That means that a group of white pot-enthusiasts with no record can pool their resources and start a licensed grow operation.

Meanwhile, others who have done the exact same things but been caught due to racial profiling are blocked from doing so.

It is our sincere hope that Jorge's arrest in Arizona, which was legal but wildly unjust, does not impair him from returning to his work.

In the mean time, it is encouraging to see that he is moving on with his life.

Anfisa famously secured herself a new boyfriend while Jorge was locked away.

It's healthier for them both that they have both been able to move past this relationship emotionally. Now comes the paperwork, of course.