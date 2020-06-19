Jon Gosselin Gushes Over Girlfriend Colleen Conrad in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Colleen Conrad is more than just Jon Gosselin's girlfriend. She's also a loving mother figure to Jon's kids.

This week was her birthday, and Jon is pouring on the affection in a sweet post.

On Wednesday, June 17, Jon Gosselin posted a glowing tribute to his girlfriend.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, and companion!!!" Jon began.

He gushed: "I couldn’t have made it this far with out you."

"I appreciate everything you have done for me and my kids!!!" Jon raved as the message continued.

"Love you to death!!!" he exclaimed, goofily signing his message: "Jon."

Buddy ... she knows that you sent it.

Eleven weeks ago, Colleen had posted a similar post of her own.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend!" she wrote on Jon's birthday, April 1.

I Love you more every day!" she raved.

"I feel so blessed that you came into my life!" Colleen expressed towards her boyfriend.

She added that she was "Looking forward to celebrating at home tonight!"

"Stay safe at work today!" Colleen concluded her sweet birthday message.

"Stay safe at work" may sound ominous, but it is part of the world in which we live.

While so many Americans are either working from home or unable to work at all, some jobs cannot be done remotely or put on hold.

Colleen works as a nurse, and this is a particularly perilous time to be in the medical field -- we are in a global pandemic.

Jon needed to be careful, as Colleen had reminded hm, because he too works in the medical field ... in a manner of speaking.

He does tech support -- a vital job -- for a hospital, making sure that lifesaving machines are working.

This does mean that he has likely been exposed to COVID-19. We hope that he and Colleen remain safe and healthy.

Previously, Jon has spoken about his job and the realistic dangers of catching the deadly virus that claims more victims every day.

At the start of the pandemic, he shared, Colleen purchased a tent in case she needed to self-quarantine at home.

Jon has much less direct exposure to patients than a nurse or doctor, but he, too, is determined to not endanger his children.

Colleen has acted like a second mom to Collin and Hannah.

Like the other four sextuplets, they turned 16 on May 10.

Unlike the other four, and their older sisters, Collin and Hannah are fortunate enough to live with Jon and Colleen.

Most family court will give teenagers input into their own custody situation, barring very special circumstances.

Hannah was thrilled to get to go live with her dad.

Collin, whom Kate had shipped off to an institution while claiming that he has "special needs" that required it, also got to go live with Jon.

Family can be complicated, and not all of the Gosselin siblings see Jon in the same light or see Kate for what she truly is.

But Colleen is clearly the partner for Jon, and is helping to provide a nurturing and affectionate environment for Hannah and Collin.

Emotional support and kindness must be like a breath of fresh air to anyone who grew up in Kate's house.