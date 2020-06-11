Jinger Duggar Sticks It to Jim Bob, Rocks Shorts In New Workout Pic

In Jim Bob's view, the perfect woman is one who stays at home, keeps the house clean, remains pregnant at all times, and gets dinner on the table early enough so that he fully digest his tater tot casserole before his 8 pm bedtime.

Needless to say, JB's 25-year-old daughter Jinger Duggar does not conform with his ideas about the feminine ideal.

Sure, Jinger is pregnant with her second child these days.

And yes, she's married to a dude who's currently attending divinity school in hopes of one day making a lot of money (Jim Bob's favorite thing) by preaching the word of God (Jim Bob's second favorite thing) in some gargantuan mega-church.

But in just about every other way, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have broken with Jim Bob's teachings about gender roles and the duties of married life.

For starters, the Vuolos live in Los Angeles, a move that created so much controversy within the family that Jim Bob and Michelle briefly disowned Jinger.

On top of that, Jinger lives a "modern lifestyle" (by Duggar standards).

She enjoys secular forms of entertainment; she actually takes some time off between pregnancies, and yes ... she wears shorts.

Earlier this week, Jinger posted the below photo of herself rocking some workout gear.

That may not sound terribly controversial, but remember that when they're under Jim Bob's roof, Duggar women are required to wear long skirts at all times, even when engaging in physical activities such as sports.

“I’ve been keeping myself active with some home workouts!” the expecting mother captioned her highly talked about photo.

“Jer and I try to work out together, usually when Felicity’s down for her nap. It’s good motivation having a workout buddy to keep you going,” she added, along with a wink emoji.

"Workout buddy" followed by wink emoji?

Sounds like the Vuolos might be engaging in some of that non-procreative sexy time Jim Bob so strongly disapproves of for some weird reason.

Or maybe Jinger's just not aware that the wink emoji is nearly as suggestive as the eggplant or the peach.

Whatever the case, her fashion statement was a big hit with fans.

“SHORTS!!! Love it! You do you,” one user commented, according to In Touch.

“I’ve always hoped one of you girls would break away from the strict conservative ways your family portrays on TV,” another added.

“I hope you continue to find your own journey through life with your little family.”

“I really love the independence you have taken in since you and Jeremy got together. A girl with her own ideas. Fantastic," third chimed in writing,

There's a full-blown anti-Jim Bob rebellion going on within the Duggar family these days, and while Jinger might not have spoken out against her father publicly, it seems she's definitely a part of it.

On this occasion, Jinger has simply decided to let her attire do the talking for her.