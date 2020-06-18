Jinger Duggar Flaunts PDA, Shares Story of How She Met Jeremy Vuolo

Just a few weeks ago, we all learned that Jinger Duggar is pregnant with baby #2.

Now, she is reflecting on her romance with her husband -- four years after they first began courting.

Taking to Instagram, Jinger is flashing back to a common relationship question.

"There are a few questions 'new friends' usually ask over dinner," she notes.

Jinger writes that "One of them is, 'So, how did you guys meet?'"

"I love that question," Jinger gushes.

She explains that she likes being asked that question in particular "because I love telling the story!"

Honestly, she is probably also relieved that it's not a prying question about her traumatic childhood, her criminal brother, or her family's cult.

"For us," Jinger notes, "it was a smart introduction from @ben_seewald and @jessaseewald."

There is no question of how she knows her sister, Jessa, or Jessa's husband, Ben, if you didn't catch those in their handles.

She writes that it was a simple introduction "that neither of us could have predicted would take us where we are today"

She feels fortunate to have found a spouse whom she can love.

'Sometimes," Jinger reflects, "I thank God for sister and brothers-in-law who are part-time matchmakers."

There are advantages within her family and the fundamentalist cult to which they belong that

Fundamentalist cults that exist on the extreme fringes of society, like that to which the Duggars belong, eschew most parts of society.

So to them, the idea of just meeting some "stranger" and falling alove isn't just undesirable -- it's dangerous.

They want everyone to be a family friend, to maintain a control of ideas, finances, and life decisions to which their adult children are exposed.

As fans may recall, Jinger and Jeremy began officially courting (or announced that they were) in June 2016.

It turned out that the two of them had first met the previous May.

At the time, Jinger told People that she had "had the opportunity to go on a missions trip together."

“It was there that I really saw his heart," Jinger shared.

"And," she emphasized at the time, she "really admired his character."

While most religions do not have any equivalent to mission trips, fundamentalist Christians emphasize them as displays of their faith.

Jeremy also spoke at the time, explaining: "I was initially friends with Ben Seewald and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald."

"And," he continued, "it was through them that I got to meet Jinger."

“We are very excited to begin this journey together," Jeremy gushed at the time.

Now, four years later, they are parents.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Felicity, on July 19 2018.

Nearly a year later, they moved from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles in May 2019.

"In recent days," they explained at the time, "God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo."

"Through much prayer and counsel," the Vuolos shared, "the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles."

They explained that they were moving "to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary."

It is not uncommon for people of faith -- not only those who share the Duggars' extreme fundamentalist lifestyle -- to view life choices through that lens.

But whether it was simply a smart move or prompted by their perception of divine will, Jeremy and Jinger's move prompted quite a stir.

Countless fans have questioned their opulent living arrangements and how they can afford them.

Additionally, many fans have perceived how Jinger has moved further and further away from Jim Bob's strict rules.

That is a difference in theology between Jeremy and Jim Bob, and Jeremy has been outspoken about their disagreements.

However, other fans have argued that Jeremy is every bit the fundamentalist that Jim Bob is, and that Jinger is no more free in L.A. ... just blonde.