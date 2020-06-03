Jinger Duggar Asks Impending Daughter: What Will You Be Like?!?

Jinger Duggar can't help by fantasize right now.

She can't help but wonder. She can't help but be curious. She can't help but cradle her growing belly and think about the future and to simply ponder...

... what lies ahead?

As previously reported, Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their second child.

"We are so excited to announce that we're expecting a little girl this November!" they said late last month, referencing her husband and her young daughter, Felicity, and adding:

"Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier.

"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they're still my best friends! I'm glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy.

"As for me and Jeremy, we'll definitely have our hands full! But there's nothing else we'd rather carry."

Fast forward a few days after Jinger made this announcement and the reality star is still gushing over the news.

For good reason, of course.

In a new Instagram update, Duggar provided a pregnancy update to her followers.

Although, really, it was more of a pregnancy... vision.

"What will she be like?" Jinger asked to open this recent caption, expounding as follows:

"The thought’s run through my mind over and over. Felicity is such a spunky, fun-loving, social butterfly!

"Will this little girl be the shy introvert, happier with a good toy in a quiet room than bubbles at a party?

"Who knows. Whοever she is, and whatever she loves, I’m excited to see her flourish as she grows.'

Creating new life and awaiting the arrival of a baby is a blessed time in any parent's life.

However, it's extra special for Jinger and Jeremy because they also revealed last week that they previously suffered a miscarriage.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy said in an interview with People.

"We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."

On her Instagram page, Jinger also opened up four days ago about this umimaginable pain.

"Tears filled my eyes, sadness cloaked my soul," she wrote of her response to losing this child.

"Having just lost my grandmother months before, the news of new life was like spring lilies blossoming after a dark, cold winter. And in a moment, that life was gone."

This is such an important topic that we're just gonna continue to quote Jinger:

I know many of you can relate. The minutes feel like hours, the hours like days, don’t they? I was helpless—nothing I could do would restore the lost life. Yet, I was never hopeless.

In those moments, I did the only thing I could. I rehearsed the timeless truths upon which I’ve anchored my soul—the truth that God is sovereign and he is good.

The truth that Job recited, thousands of years ago, in his agony: “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”

The pain doesn’t leave quickly. It’s not meant to.

But in the midst of pain, the hope we hold is in God who works “all things together for good for those who love him and are called according to his purpose” (Rom 8:28).

Dear friends, the reality is, at times we are helpless. But never, and I mean never, do we have to be hopeless.