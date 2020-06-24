Jim Edmonds Trashes Marriage to Meghan Edmonds as "Abusive"

Jim Edmonds has a new girlfriend.

And some not-very-nice things to say about his old life.

The former professional baseball player, who split last October from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Meghan King Edmonds, is now dating a woman with whom he and his ex-wife had a threesome.

For real.

We're not kidding.

And in a new Instagram post shared by Jim on Tuesday, he both praises Kortnie O’Connor... while blasting the mother of his young kids at the same time.

“If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now,” the 49-year old wrote to open a revealing caption.

“She showed up in my life just at the right time," he continued.

"Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever.

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.”

Meghan and Jim had a very ugly split, one filled with cheating allegations and then a battle for custody of their three children.

Looking back on his divorce in this new message, Jim held little back in criticizing his former relationship.

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk,” he wrote.

“Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life.

"I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

Jim never mentions Meghan by name.

But anyone who has followed these two for any period of time is well aware of who Jim is talking about and even why.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum made headlines in January when she told the world that the former athlete was dating O’Connor, her and Jim's one-time sexual partner.

He was spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with the real estate agent at the time.

Jim then confirmed his romance with O’Connor in April.

“Quarantined workout partner,” he captioned a selfie with his girlfriend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Comments section of his Instagram page, one of Jim's followers took issue with Jim saying he and O'Connor two met "by chance," writing,

"She's the threesome girl ya know the 3some u asked ur wife to take part in while married who happened to be your wives friend how is this by chance!!???"

"That's where you have it wrong," Jim said in response, but didn't elaborate further.

Meghan, meanwhile, is dating dating Christian Schauf, whom she met in March.

She revealed in a blog post earlier this month that she connected with the businessman on a dating app.

“[We] did the whole ‘quarantine dating’ thing with lots of FaceTiming but I never thought it would go anywhere since he lives in Utah and I live in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles — but what the hell, it was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway… until we did,” she wrote on June 17.

“After 2 COVID-free tests and much vetting through a close mutual friend, Nancy Anderson, we had the most unusual first date IRL: a masked airport pickup.”