Jill Duggar vs. Michelle Duggar: Unexpected Feud Alert!

For months now, reports of the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar have dominated the more Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet.

As you're probably aware, Derick is planning to write a tell-all memoir about his time with the Duggars, and he has repeatedly hinted that Jim Bob will not be portrayed in a flattering light.

Derick says his book will expose some of Jim Bob's unethical business practices.

Specifically, Dillard claims that Jim Bob stole millions from his own children by pocketing every cent that they earned from their years of starring on TLC reality shows.

Obviously, the Dillards and the Duggars haven't been spending much time together lately.

Fans assumed that this was because of the ever-escalating Derick-Jim Bob feud.

After all, Duggar women are expected to be subservient to their husbands in all matters, and ironically, Jill would be going against her upbringing by not supporting Derek in his war against Jim Bob.

There was even a rumor that Jill was leading her sisters in a rebellion against Jim Bob.

By all appearances, Jill had made the difficult decision to stand by her man as he clashed with the second most important male in her life.

But now, a new theory has emerged, as fans are beginning to suspect that Jill's beef is not with her father, but with her mother, Michelle Duggar.

The hypothesis gained steam last week when Jill posted a photo of Derick as part of a Father's Day tribute to the dads in her life.

"Happy Father’s Day to all dads, but especially to my hubby, my dad, & my father-in-law (who I never had the privilege of meeting)," Jill captioned the above photo.

"So grateful for all 3 of them and blessed by them in so many ways!"

Yes, Jill may not have focused primarily on Derick, but she did mention Jim Bob in her caption.

Compare that to Mother's Day, when Jill was the only one one of her sisters to not pay any sort of social media tribute to Michelle.

It seems the Mother's Day snub/Father's Day tribute combo is primarily what's fueling the theory that Jill is in some sort of secret spat with her mother.

But such a feud would explain why Jill seemed to have no problem cutting ties with her parents.

These days, the Dillards say they're no longer allowed in the Duggars' house without special permission and the assurance that either Jim Bob or Michelle will be present for the entirety of their visit.

Such a decree likely would have broken Jill's heart at any previous point in her relationship with her parents.

But these days, she seems to be taking it in stride.

Fans noticed that Jill seemed to have no trouble social distancing from her parents at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

And these days, it seems she's not even keeping in touch with them on social media.

This could be a sign that her husband still has her full support.

Or it could be an indication that this feud is even more intense than we thought.