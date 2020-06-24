Jill Duggar Trashes Jim Bob on Father's Day: You're Never There for Me!

Jill Duggar has finally left no doubt.

She has at last ended all debate.

She's made sure to put an end to all the questions about her relationship with her dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

How so?

By making it VERY evident on Father's Day that not only is she estranged from her controlling parent... she basically thinks he sucks and has maybe even acted abusive over the years.

Over the past several weeks, fans have wondered about Jill and Jim Bob's status.

They've taken note of how often Derick Dillard has trashed his father-in-law, alleging that Jim Bob has stolen money from his kids and that he's been actively keeping Jill away from her siblings.

Jill has been trapped in between this feud between the two most prominent men in her life, saying very little and trying not to take a side.

However, the former reality star made her voice pretty darn clear this past Sunday... without even citing Jim Bob by name.

In recognization of Father's Day, Jill linked to a post detailing why this holiday may be challenging for some sons or daughters across the world.

She didn't specifically include herself on this list, but one need not squint too hard to read between Jill's lines when it comes to the meme below.

The post in part read as follows:

Father’s Day might be difficult if:

Your father was/is abusive. Your father passed away. Your father is in prison. Your father won’t apologize. Your father is not active in your life…

Abusive, huh? Sort of like if you're dad helped to cover up your brother's wild molestation scandal?

Not active in your life, huh? Sort of like if you're dad is, well... not active in your life, which is very obviously the case for Jill and Jim Bob?

Jill, it must be noted, did wish her husband, Derick, a Happy Father's Day on Instagram, perhaps to rub salt in the wounds of her ignored and estranged dad.

"It’s moments like these and so many more that make me fall in love with you again and again @derickdillard," wrote Jill as a caption to a photo of Derick with son Samuel.

She added:

Happy Father’s Day to all dads, but especially to my hubby, my dad, & my father-in-law (who I never had the privilege of meeting). So grateful for all 3 of them and blessed by them in so many ways!

Jill and Derick share sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 2.

They're often isolated with their kids these days, too, because Dillard recently told The Sun that Jim Bob won't let his immediate family inside the Duggar family compound.

“I think he’s mainly worried about the influence we might have on his children," Derick said.

"Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like, so that is difficult.

"We do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come."