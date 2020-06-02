Jeremy Vuolo Responds to Racial Unrest: Our World is Broken...

Jeremy Vuolo is expecting his second child with Jinger Duggar.

It's a very special time for the couple, but also a very thoughtful time.

Into what kind of world do the reality stars want to bring this baby girl?

This question seems more pertinent than ever in the face of George Floyd being killed by a Minnesota police officer -- and an explosion of protests breaking out nationwide in response to this instance of police brutality and racial inequality.

These are very troubling times for all Americans.

On Tuesday, Jeremy and Jinger honored #BlackoutTuesday on social media, sharing a black box on Instagram and including with it the words “imago Dei,” which means “image of God” in Latin.

The husband and wife also each shared the same caption: “Made in the image of God. Psalm 8:3-5."

The psalm these two posted speaks of the glory and honor of mankind, while the Grace Church pastor took to his Instagram Live on Monday to elaborate on his thoughts regarding Floyd’s death.

“I’ve been wanting to take these days to listen, to do a lot of speaking with friends trying to stand in other people’s shoes,” he said, adding that he’s had conversations with friends in various ethnic communities.

“I think that it’s very important to ask a lot of questions and to hear the perspectives. Not just the theological perspectives, but also the emotional perspectives.

"It’s been a very difficult time emotionally for many dear friends of mine, for many of you, for myself. And so I’ve been wanting to take the last days to listen.

"It’s very important to hear the thoughts of others.”

This is very true.

Those who have never really been impacted by inequality or been treated differently due to the color of their skin really need to listen -- really, really listen -- to those that have suffered these traumatic experiences.

Only then can we all learn.

And Jeremy made it clear that learning is what matters here.

“First we need to weep with those who weep, with our loved ones, with our fellow citizens of this country,” Jeremy continued.

“We need to weep not merely on their account but we need to weep at the brokenness of this world, at the injustice of this world, at the hatred that exists, at the division and the strife and the violence.

"We need to weep at the brokenness of humanity.”

Since the death of Floyd and subsequent fallout around the country, numerous celebrities have spoken out on this topic.

We didn't expect it, but Kendall Jenner posted one of the most thoughtful tributes to date.

Jeremy went on to read a multitude of psalms and scriptures during his Live session... and then he offered a solution for his followers to the heal “brokenness” of the world, which is to share hope with others.

It's all about hope, you guys.

Floyd was 46 years old when a police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On a video that quickly surfaced online, Floyd can be heard saying “Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe.”

Four days later, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers on the scene, none of whom stepped in to help Floyd, have not yet been arrested.\