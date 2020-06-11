Jenny Slatten Destroys Haters: Trolls Can't Stop Me from Loving Sumit!

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's premiere started off strong, bringing back much-discussed stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit.

But this couple is polarizing, and Jenny is getting into how they handle the critics, haters, and trolls who attack their unusual love story.

Last year on the very first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit were one of the most-watched couples.

The eye-catching age difference and cultural differences had them talked about from the first episode.

But those, and the fact that at first Sumit was just catfishing Jenny, turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Sumit was already married with children ... and he signed up for the show to convince his family that he is in love with Jenny.

Even with that knowledge -- which was a shock to everyone from TLC execs to producers to Jenny herself -- they're moving forward.

Now, on Season 2, Sumit is trying to go through with his divorce, which will prove costly.

Jenny is dealing with her own financial issues and gearing up to return to India to be with the man she loves.

All the way, the two are met with doubts and criticisms, both on screen and off of it.

In a recent (remote) chat alongside other 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 stars, Jenny spoke about critics and haters.

"It's gonna happen regardless," she acknowledges.

Jenny freely admits that "It's really difficult for us."

"We just love each other," she affirms. "We don't pay attention to those around us."

"It doesn't matter," Jenny says of trolls, "and we just don't pay attention to it."

"Of course there's haters," she says. Yet they went forward with another season.

"But," Jenny expresses, "we just want people to understand that we love each other."

She wants people to understand that they will continue to love each other 'regardless of our age difference, our culture, and background."

"Indian, American -- it doesn't matter," Jenny says of their respective backgrounds.

When it comes to tuning out the haters, she admits "we're in our own little bubble."

"We don't even pay attention to it," Jenny characterizes.

"Trust us," she says, "we know there's a lot [of critics]."

Jenny explains that she and Sumit opted to do another season because, well, their story isn't done.

Despite the heartache that it caused, she says that she does understand why he didn't tell her about his arranged marriage.

"I mean, I still love him the same," Jenny says. They are working on rebuilding trust.

She adds: "I understand his culture."

Jenny is not the only one who is in an interracial relationship, which is an important topic.

Castmates Ariela, Tim, and Kenneth addressed their own relationships.

Right now, millions of Americans are protesting from coast to coast against racism and escalating police violence.

There is still a lot to be said about white surpemacy, racism, and how those play a role in international, interracial relationships.

"I just see the person that I fall in love with," Jenny characterizes.

Her ex, who is the father of her daughter, Tina, is black.

"I don't see their race or skin color or anything like that," she says, somewhat tone deafly. "It's all about the person."

"Whatever people think they think, I just see whatever I feel," Jenny expresses. "If the love is there, the love is there. That's it."

Saying "I don't see color" isn't as noble as it sounds, and can mean ignoring real struggles and racism that people face.

"Other countries are great too, not only America," Jenny notes, addressing how some viewers cannot imagine becoming an ex-pat.

"Other countries are just as great ... there's beautiful countries, beautiful people," she emphasizes.

Jenny adds: "A lot of beautiful things going on in other countries aside from America."

Ariela acknowledges that she has seen her own haters for her relationship (and pregnancy) with Biniyam.

"They're not happy that we are an interracial couple," she laments.

"Among Ethiopians," Ariela explains, "it's a poor country."

"So it's hard for a lot of Ethiopians to believe that our love is genuine," she says, "and there is not something Biniyam is getting out of it from me. ... "

"The word they use for foreigners is the word they use for white people," Ariela notes.

"They think that it's not about love," she shares. "It's about taking advantage of a situation."

She hopes that by airing her love story, they can change hearts and minds.

"[It's] not something exotic or interesting, it's just part of the culture, and that's good," Ariela adds.

One of Season 2's new couples is Tim and Melyza.

Tim is 34 and moved from Dallas, Texas to Colombia to be with his 29-year-old love.

He is very aware of stereotypes that have haunted him on his journey, and he hopes to show people that reality is more complex.

"Everybody's ignorant to things they haven't experienced before," he characterizes.

Tim is aware of racism in the US, but he has also felt judged as a white American in Colombia.

While resentment of white American's pursuing "gorgeous Colombian women" is not the same as racism, it's certainly a bias to overcome.

"It's so much more than that," Tim emphasizes of his relationship.

Overall, he says of his journey and the discussions about prejudice: "It's enlightening for me."