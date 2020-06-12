Jenelle Evans: Proof That She's FINALLY Done with David Eason?!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason currently seem to be going through a bit of a rough patch in their marriage.

We know, we know, they go through rough patches nearly every other day.

But this one seems to be extra serious.

It all started earlier this month when they got in a little spat over Jenelle's behavior regarding her longtime friend, Tori.

The three of them had apparently planned to go out on Jenelle and David's boat one day, but somehow, things turned sour.

(We don't know the details, but we're pretty sure it had something to do with David and just who he is as a person.)

Jenelle went from posting about happy boat times on her Facebook to posting "God forbid I hangout with my friends."

And David went full swamp monster by replying "GOD FORBID I GET A BABYSITTER AND TRY TO HAVE A NICE DAY WITH MY WIFE BEFORE SHE FLIPS OUT AND DESERTED ME FOR HER DRUG ADDICT, WHORE FRIEND."

They proceeded to get into a Facebook fight, which is something that happens in really healthy, not at all toxic relationships.

At one point Jenelle told him "At least my friend can pay for her own bills ... uhm ... when's the last time you paid for ANYTHING? History repeats itself lol."

So obviously there's been some tension about him not working -- remember that, it'll be important later!

They eventually unfriended each other on Facebook and unfollowed each other elsewhere.

Right around this same time, everyone started calling her a racist, so she started devoting more of her energy to that.

And in one of her ignorant Instagram stories she shared in which she tried to defend herself, it looked like she was in a hotel.

It sounded like a pretty nasty fight, right?

But it didn't take long for them to make up.

Over the weekend, they were spending time together and following each other on social media again.

Don't call it a happy ending yet though, because those two wild and crazy kids are back at it again.

As of now, they've unfollowed each other again, so something new happened.

If you look at Jenelle's Facebook, you can find some clues.

Yesterday morning, she wrote "Who wants to play some mind games? Yeah ... me neither."

She even added one of those little emotion things you can attach to your Facebook status -- it seems that poor Jenelle was "feeling annoyed" when she posted that.

And then this morning, she posted a little meme of a woman carrying a gun and a trash bag that read "Ain't no point in having a man around if you gotta do everything by yourself."

At this point, it's pretty clear that Jenelle is finally taking an issue with David's refusal to work.

We imagine that money is starting to get tight now that she's gone a year without a Teen Mom check and since she's been having trouble getting paid from anyone else due to her horrible reputation.

Whenever a company does ask her to promote their products, they take back the offer after people suggest that perhaps it wouldn't be a good business move to associate with someone like her.

And no one could have seen this coming, but it's starting to look like her eyebrow kit business is a bust, too.

They've got a mortgage, David has child support for his son, and they've got three kids full-time with Jace coming around sometimes, too.

How can they afford all of that?

We're not sure, but if money is what drives Jenelle to finally leave David and not all the alleged abuse and dog-killing and racist, homophobic rants ...

Well, crazier things have happened on The Land, that's for sure.