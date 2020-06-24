Jenelle Evans: Okay, I Don't Have Any Friends ... But That's Not David Eason's Fault!

Jenelle Evans has been having a tough time lately.

Granted, Jenelle is pretty much always having a tough time, but she's really been ratcheting up the drama in recent weeks.

As usual, most of the trouble revolves around David Eason and his violent tendencies.

But in a change of pace, David didn't target anyone in his family this time around.

Instead, Eason (allegedly) pistol-whipped James Spivey, a friend of Jenelle's who had arrived on The Land to help her gather her belongings and flee following a nasty fight with David.

A lot of Evans' followers were surprised to learn she had any friends at all.

That may sound harsh, but Jenelle is a famously short-tempered narcissist whose talent for alienating the people closest to her is unmatched in the annals of reality TV history.

This is not the sort of person who usually has a very large social circle.

Making matters worse is the fact that David and Jenelle live in isolation in an abusive co-dependent relationship.

It's tough to imagine them hosting many dinner parties on The Land.

Anyway, it seems that Jenelle having friends was a short-lived state of affairs.

Spivey and his partner, Joshua Galloway -- whom Jenelle has known since high school -- were understandably less than thrilled with being attacked by David while they were only trying to be of assistance.

So as a result, it seems their friendship with Jenelle is over -- but interestingly, she's the one who ended it.

"I should have known my 'friends' were just entertainment buddies. #TrustNoOne," Jenelle tweeted earlier this week.

We have no idea what the hell entertainment buddies are -- they sound pretty fun, TBH, but judging by Jenelle's tone here, they're not something you want in your life.

“Note To Self: If ‘friends’ start drama in your past, they will probably do it again. Lesson learned!” she continued.

Josh fired back, clarifying that he didn't intend to start drama, but simply wanted to tell his side of the story and assure the public that he's unharmed.

"So apparently her saying 'me & my kids are safe; to her fans, & tabloids is perfectly okay," Galloway tweeted.

"But me tweeting saying that my partner who was fucking pistol whipped is okay, IS WRONG OF ME & IM A TOXIC FRIEND."

Jenelle responded by revealing that it's impossible for her to have a toxic friend -- because she doesn't have any friends at all!

“Damn everything is always about you Josh. Wake up to fake friends selling stories again, go figure," she tweeted.

"This is exactly why I choose not to have friends.”

It's rare for Jenelle to make any sort of self-deprecating remark, so fans were caught off guard by the comment.

And many pointed out to her that social isolation is a tactic that's often used by abusers in order to make their victims more dependent.

That tweet was only up for a couple hours before Jenelle took it down.

Perhaps those replies about David coming between her and the other people in her life hit a bit too close to home.

Or perhaps she regretted the moment of vulnerability in which she admitted she doesn't have a friend in the world.

Either way, it's a sad situation.

After all those years of bigotry and abusive behavior, it's not easy to feel much compassion for Jenelle.

But it's also hard not to feel at least a little bad for a friendless woman living with a violent maniac in the middle of nowhere.