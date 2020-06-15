Jenelle Evans: David Eason Might Have Beat Up My Friends, But I Just Can't Leave Him!

Last week, Jenelle Evans' monstrous husband, David Eason, was arrested twice in one 48-hour period.

Obviously, Dave is no stranger to the slammer, but that's a lot of run-ins with the law even by his lofty standards.

The first pinch was pretty tame -- according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, David was hauled into the Columbus County Jail in North Carolina for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

He was released on $1,000 bail -- but of course, he wouldn't be a free man for very long.

David was picked up again on Friday night, this time for assault with a deadly weapon.

Apparently, David pistol-whipped a male friend of Jenelle's when he and another unidentified male arrived on The Land in order to help Evans collect her belongings after a fight.

He was taken into custody a little before 10 pm, but later released on bond.

We're pretty sure David is single-handedly funding the Columbus County Sheriff's Department at this point.

Anyway, Jenelle took to Facebook to clear the air after word of Eason's arrests got out.

"I'M SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!" she began.

(Some fans took issue with Evans seemingly making her own safety a higher priority than that of her kids, but we imagine this was a pretty stressful time, so we'll cut her some slack.)

"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much," she continued.

"I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!"

Jenelle has made similar promises many, many times in the past, but amazingly, it seems she actually stuck to her word this time.

She did tweet earlier today, but only to clarify that she's not entering the porn biz.

Jenelle has a new subscription-based fan site, and it seems some folks were under the impression that the "exclusive content" she's offering would be of the risque variety.

"Let’s get this straight... my new subscription website is family oriented and a bunch of old content and new content I’ve had saved on my phone for years," she tweeted.

"Please don’t get this mixed up with “OnlyFans” because it’s not."

So there ya have it.

Obviously, she's not interested in talking about her relationship at the moment, and many fans think that's a bad sign.

Jenelle has left David several times in the past, and each time, she ranted and raved about what a jerk he is.

Granted, she always takes him back, but it seems like this time, she's not even gonna make him work for it.

Sure, she talked about leaving David in her first interview, but that's almost a routine requirement at this point.

"I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond," Evans told Celebernation over the weekend.

Jenelle added that it's "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere. I'm shaking and saddened by this."

But as far as anyone can tell, she's still living on The Land -- and so is David.

What we're saying is, don't get your hopes up.

It's not a good sign that Jenelle is keeping a low profile.

She makes her living entirely from social media these days, which means that if she had good news to report -- along the lines of filing for a divorce from Eason -- she'd be posting about it.

When David killed her dog, Jenelle at least fled the state for a while.

This time, it looks like she's skipped straight to the makeup stage.

Expect a statement explaining that David is a changed man sometime in the next few days.