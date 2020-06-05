Jenelle Evans: Call Me Racist All You Want! I Still Don't Care About George Floyd!

Folks, Jenelle Evans is having a tough time these days.

Yes, pretty much everyone is having a tough time these days, but we invite you to forget your own problems for a moment and revel in Jenelle's misfortunes, because they're totally self-created, and she deserves every one of them.

Also, she keeps digging herself a deeper hole through hate and bigotry, and people like her deserve zero sympathy.

If we want to go all the way back to the beginning of this year, Jenelle's latest round of problems began when she got back together with David Eason.

But for the sake of brevity, let's stick with more recent events and say that Jenelle's troubles started when David Eason went on a racist rant against Michelle Obama.

Why now, when the former first lady doesn't hold any sort of public office and isn't running for one?

Well, we'd have to delve deep into the hell-world that is David's tortured psyche to answer that question, and that's just not something we're willing to do.

Anyway, Jenelle defended her husband's bigoted remarks, as she always does, and shortly thereafter, the police murder of George Floyd sparked protests all over the country.

There's a handful of people who are still holding out hope that Jenelle will eventually prove herself to be a decent person, and they believed she would eventually condemn the Floyd murder and express support for the protests.

They were wrong,

When it was revealed that Jenelle had once again unfollowed her husband on social media, there was hope that she would release a statement clarifying that David is the racist in the relationship, and she only remained silent out of misguided loyalty.

Didn't happen.

Instead, Evans has been picking fights with the few people of color she knows, such as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Siren.

That's not a great look at any time, but it's especially egregious with everything that's happening to the black community in America these days.

On Thursday, Jenelle posted an Instagram Story in which she addressed her refusal to say anything about Floyd's murder ... by not saying anything about Floyd's murder.

"Everyone's coming at me pretty hard with their opinions and hate, but guess what? I'm still not gonna say nothing," she told her followers.

From there, Jenelle quickly moved on to the topic of her former manager Johnny, whom she accused of stealing money from her.

We guess that's her way of saying she'll never address the topic of Floyd's murder despite frequent requests from her few remaining fans.

Jenelle seemed to revel in her ability to simply move on to a new topic, but for millions of Americans, that's simply not an option.

When you don't feel safe in your own home or community, it's pretty much impossible to focus on anything else.

Jenelle is either ignorant of that fact or unbothered by it.

Whatever the case, those who have been arguing that she's more culturally sensitive than she seems and was only keeping quiet for David's sake should probably go ahead and give up hope for her redemption.