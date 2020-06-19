Jenelle Evans & David Eason: Back Together After Pistol-Whipping Incident?!

Just last week, Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, was arrested twice in one 48-hour period.

The first arrest was for a failure to appear in court, but the second was a far more dramatic affair.

The Easons had one of their infamous knock-down, drag-out fights last Thursday night, and two male friends of Jenelle's arrived to help her pack her belongings and flee the property.

In response, Eason pistol-whipped one of the men, and he was later taken into custody.

It's imortant to remember here that Jenelle and David just back together about six months ago.

Their previous split was a result of an incident in which Eason shot and killed Evans' dog during a fit of rage.

Given that ugly recent history, fans naturally assumed that Jenelle would kick David to the curb for good this time.

She cemented that impression by issuing a statement about the pistol-whipping.

"I'm shaking and saddened by this, its time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," Evans told the website Celebernation.

"I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn’t agree with the unsecured bond," she added.

From there, Jenelle assured fans that in the wake of David's latest violent outburst, she had decided to make the safety of her children her top priority.

"I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS," Evans wrote on Facebook.,

"I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much," she added.

"I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon."

Fans of Jenelle's who had qualms about David from the start were excited by the prospect of Evans finally moving on without him.

So you can imagine their surprise when Evans and Eason confirmed on Friday afternoon that they're back together.

Yes, David and Jenelle were spotted walking one of their dogs at an area dog park today.

It's unusual for the couple to embark on such an outing without bringing their children along, but it seems the intention here was greater than mere fresh air and exercise.

Jenelle and David obviously alerted paparazzi to the fact that they would be taking this walk together, which is how the Daily Mail obtained photos.

The only other explanation would be that photographers are just lurking in the bushes at a random North Carolina dog park in the hope that Jenelle and David will make an appearance.

So not only are Jenelle and David back together, it seems they also want the whole world to know about it.

It's anyone's guess as to why they would make the reveal so soon after the fight, or why Jenelle would think such a move might be good for her ailing career.

But whatever the case, it's out there now.

Jenelle and David are officially back together -- and much to the chagrin of many Evans supporters, it doesn't look like any force under the sun could tear these apart.