Jeff Lowe: Screw Carole Baskin! I'm Gonna Trash Joe Exotic's Zoo Before She Takes It Over!

You'd think that with Joe Exotic in prison and the world having finally moved on from attempting to solve the mystery of who killed Carole Baskin's husband, the drama of Tiger King would finally be at an end.

But if you've ever met anyone like the man-children who made the Netflix docu-series such a hit, you know they spend their entire lives wrapped up in petty squabbles and courting legal troubles until they eventually drive their ATVs off a ravine, and the coroner finds a couple gallons of Busch Light sloshing around in their guts.

Anyway, Tiger King was back in the news this week, thanks to the revelation that after a seemingly never-ending court battle, Baskin will soon be taking over Exotic's zoo as a result of a trademark judgement.

Unfortunately, like the cat that got ahold of Exotic's cologne-drenched boot, Carole might soon find that she's bitten off more than she can chew.

For the past several years, the GW Zoo in Wynewood, Oklahoma has been in control of Exotic's partner-turned-nemesis Jeff Lowe.

Not surprisingly, the elderly ex-con polygamist who dresses like he's auditioning for a role in a Limp Bizkit biopic didn't turn out to be the most responsible steward of the property.

In fact, Lowe recently told Entertainment Tonight that Baskin will be taking the zoo over in a state of “complete hell.”

“I mean, because I’m not taking care of it as we leave,” he said.

“The bamboo is about taking this place over.”

Lowe poured millions into the property but now, in full petulant teen mode, he says he totally never liked it in the first, and he's, like, so glad to be leaving.

“It’s always been our intention to leave this place,” he told ET. “

"We don’t particularly like it here because of its geographical location," Lowe added.

"It’s not a great place for a business, it was poorly constructed, so we’re happy to let her have it….I wish her all the luck in the world, and she can have these 16 acres of haunted memories.”

Bolstering his own reputation as a petty little fella, Lowe went on to claim that Baskin's win in court was a pyrrhic victory, which she pursued out of a blind desire for revenge on Exotic.

“Considering [Carole] spent approximately $2.5M chasing her $1M judgment, we congratulate her on her new acquisition of 16 acres in rural Oklahoma," he said.

"The possibility of human remains being buried on this land should make her feel right at home.”

Okay, that last part was actually a pretty good jab.

Still, we feel compelled to point out to Jeff that he shouldn't push Carole too far.

She probably didn't feed her husband to tigers, but that doesn't mean she's not fully aware of the best ways to dispose of human remains via big cat.