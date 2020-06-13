Jax Taylor: On the Vanderpump Rules "Chopping Block," Source Claims

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are ALL out.

These four cast members have been fired by Bravo in the wake of racially-charged scandals that have resurfaced during an especially sensitive and important time across the country.

So now the question must be asked...

Will Jax Taylor be next?

Schroeder and Doute were axed from Vanderpump Rules this week due to the way they treated fellow cast member Faith Stowers, who is African-American.

At one point in 2018, Schroeder and Doute even called the cops on Stowers after hearing that a black woman was wanted by the police.

This woman, of course, was not Stowers, meaning Stassi and Kristen falsely accused her of committing a crime, simply based on the color of her skin.

Taylor, meanwhile, hasn't exactly come out of this scandal unscathed.

Jax ALSO accused Stowers of illegal activities two years ago and many believe he ought to face punishment as a result.

Foremost among those demanding Taylor should probably be fired? Stowers herself.

“I think there are other people that should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes," she told Us Weekly recently, adding:

"They just said some terrible things.”

"Mr. Taylor said some crazy things to them that were racial,” Stowers explained to this tabloid.

According to In Touch Weekly, meanwhile, this is not just hollow talk.

Taylor is allegedly "on the chopping block," an insider tells this magazine, expounding as follows:

"[Jax] has been a loose wire since the show’s inception, but even Lisa [Vanderpump] is worried,” this insider says.

“Bravo, like other networks, was known for encouraging bad behavior from their stars and now they have to look at everything with new eyes. It’s a wake-up call."

In a resurfaced tweet from 2017, Taylor incorrectly claimed that Stowers was "wanted by the police," writing "someone's going to jail," after Schroeder and Doute saw an article about a black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

Moreover, former costar Billie Lee has called on Bravo to also cut ties with Taylor.

This former star said he "refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege."

On June 9, 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith also called out Taylor for his past remarks, accusing him of racism in her scathing statement

“Did y’all see Bravo fired two girls for racist comments," she wrote, adding;

"Well @bravotv don’t leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired."

At the time, the network also announced Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “would not be returning” for next season following their own resurfaced racist tweets.

Afterward their firings, Stassi and Kristen both spoke out via public statements and apologized for their actions, promising to make better decisions in the future.

Schroeder said she will “take time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege."

As for Doute, she said she was “ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry.”