Jax Taylor ALSO Falsely Accused Faith Stowers of Committing Crimes: Is He Next to Be Fired From Vanderpump Rules?

As you've likely heard by now, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules today amid revelations of racially-motivated harassment of a fellow cast member.

The decision comes one week after their former Vanderpump co-star Faith Stowers stated in an interview that she was bullied by Schroeder and Doute during her time on the show.

The most egregious offense was an incident in which Stassi and Kristen called the LAPD to falsely accuse Faith of drugging and robbing unsuspecting bar patrons.

The friends apparently saw a news report indicating that the crimes were committed by a black woman and decided that the perpetrator looked enough like Faith to justify siccing the cops on her.

This was not the first time that members of the Vanderpump cast had been accused of racist behavior.

The same year that she did her damnedest to ruin Faith's life, Stassi joked about dressing like a Nazi in a tweet that left fans appalled, but carried no consequences.

But whether their treatment of Faith was the final straw, or the show's producers saw the 2018 incident in new light as a result of recent global events, Stassi and Kristen are no longer employed by the show and network that made them famous.

For good measure, producers also fired newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, both of whom had been accused of making racially insensitive social media posts.

It's a step in the right, direction, to be sure, but many fans still feel it's not enough.

After all, at least one remaining cast member has a long history of problematic behavior -- including falsely accusing Faith Stowers of criminal activity.

Calls for Jax Taylor to be fired from the show have been a frequent sight on social media for much of the past year, particularly after he sought out and harassed a stranger with a homophopbic slurs after the man tweeted an opinion about hockey jersey that Taylor didn't agree with.

Today, those voices are louder than ever, as many have pointed out that Jax is guilty of the same deplorable action as Stassi and Kristen -- namely, falsely accusing Faith of criminal acitivity.

“She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude," Taylor tweeted about Stowers in 2018, thus propagating not one, but two debunked rumors.

Now, all across social media, Vanderpump fans are calling for Jax to be kicked to the curb.

"Good for Bravo for making some changes but let’s not forget about Jax Taylor," one fan tweeted.

"He spread the story about faith and he made a fake raquel account to gay shame James. #PumpRules #firehimtoo"

"Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder called the cops on Faith Stowers but Jax Taylor perpetuated the lie too," another wrote.

"He always gets away with things, Faith said it, the girls attacked her and forgave him right away."

Another person pointed out a bizarre irony in the situation, tweeting:

“The only convicted thief is Jax Taylor," they tweeted.

Jax was indeed convicted of stealing a pair of sunglasses, an incident in which was documented in detail on the show.

He was most likely in favor of getting Faith fired from the series not because he believed she was guilty of any crimes because he cheated on wife Brittany Cartwright with Stowers.

As all of this was going on, Faith issued a statement praising Bravo for its actions:

"I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don't know what will happen if I don't say anything, but I'm glad I did," she wrote on social media.

"Now I'm seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us."

Now, it's time for Bravo to do the right thing with regard to the Taylor situation.