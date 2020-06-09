Jacob Roloff Tears Into Sister-in-Law for Response to Nationwide Protests, Uprising

Jacob Roloff and Audrey Roloff have one thing in common:

They both walked away from Little People, Big World and are no longer a part of their family's reality show.

That's where it ends, however.

Jacob and Audrey have clearly not gotten along for years ... and the rivalry has been renewed in the face of ongoing civil unrest in America.

Late last month, George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minnesota.

In the days and weeks since, protests have broken out in all 50 states, with participants seeking police reform and racial equality overall in the country.

Jacob and Audrey, meanwhile, have responded to these pressing issues in very different ways.

Along with his wife, Isabel, Jacob has been attenting protests and made it very clear online that he believes Black Lives Matter.

“Surprisingly large turnout for Bend, around 3 thousand people!! Keep it going," Jacob wrote along with the above photo, after taking part in a protest in Oregon.

“Keep marching, keep confronting, keep talking, keep educating… For a better world NOW,” he added on his Instagram Stories.

In other words? Jacob is trying to take some action.

Audrey, for her part, took part in Blackout Tuesday on June 2.

"Muted. Listening. Learning. Praying. Looking for ways to exercise active compassion," she wrote as a caption to a black box, which was meant at the time to signify that social media users stood with all those who have been oppressed for so long in America.

Audrey also quoted the bible last week in response to the Floyd killing and its fallout, writing:

If you are also struggling to figure what God requires of you in this moment, remember the words from Micah 6:8. DO justice. Love kindness. And walk HUMBLY with your God.

These are very nice words -- but they are just words, Jacob believes. He clearly thinks his sister-in-law needs to do more.

Without directly addressing Audrey, Jacob shared the following meme/image over this past weekend.

It reads:

"White people with moneyed cameras and moneyed families using black music, black message, black faces, to spread police propaganda and white Christian voices while contributing nothing to the movement, no call to donation, no call to action; only empty gestures and fancy platitudes."

Empty gestures and fancy platitudes.

We're not the only ones who took this as a very obvious shot at Audrey.

"This is not activism!" Jacob concluded, prior to adding a link to donate to a fund in George Floyd's daughter's name.

Audrey then shared a meme of her own, seemingly in response to Jacob's critique and seemingly implying that she feels that she's been shamed by her relative:

Jacob didn't back off, however.

With Isabel echoing her husband's sentiment ("Where is the call to action?" she asked on Instagram), Jacob said that he wasn't attacking Audrey -- it only seems that way to someone who is ignorant and/or blind.

“Accountability feels like an attack when you’re not ready to acknowledge how your behavior harms others," reads the post Jacob shared on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Jacob said that he feels embarrassed being related to people who support President Trump.

He didn't cite Audrey and he may have been referring to his own father, considering Matt Roloff has come under fire for his political stances.

But one thing here is evident:

The Roloffs as a whole are not on the same page when it comes to politics and protests -- and this may signal some long-term problems between members of a family that is rarely known for public squabbles.

Stay tuned.