Iggy Azalea Welcomes Baby Boy!!!

Late last year we reported that, though she had not confirmed the reports, Iggy Azalea was pregnant, to the chagrin of some of her detractors.

This week, she surprised her fans with an announcement: her baby boy is here!

On Wednesday, June 10, iggy Azalea took to her Instagram Stories to share some major news.

"I have a son," her message begins.

Abrupt? Yes. But it helps to get right to the point sometimes.

Iggy ackknowledges that now may not be the most tasteful time for a personal announcement, but that she had to make it nonetheless.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something," Iggy explains to her followers.

"But," she expresses, "it feels like the more time passes."

Iggy's explanation continues: "the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious."

She acknowledges that it will always feel daunting "to share news that giant with the world."

So, she reasoned, it's better to get that news out of the way here and now rather than letting it eat at her.

"I want to keep his life private," Iggy says of her son, who of course never asked to be born in the spotlight.

"But," she continues, she absolutely "wanted to make it clear he is not a secret."

"I love him beyond words," Iggy affirms. That, of course, is what matters.

Even when it was widely reported late last year, Iggy did not actually acknowledge her pregnancy or confirm it.

That's fair.

Public figure or not, she does not have to tell people her business.

That includes when her body is constructing a tiny human inside of her.

As for the baby daddy ... well, Iggy is currently dating Playboi Carti.

He is a rapper, and his real name is Jordan Carter.

(For the record, Iggy's real name is Amethyst Kelly -- which is frankly an amazing name)

He is assumed to be the father, but like so many other things about her baby, Iggy has not confirmed anything.

On Playboi's Instagram, he hasn't added new content in about two months.

The two met in 2018 and began dating shortly after.

It was not until the summer of 2019, in an interview with Fader, that they actually confirmed that they were boning each other.

It had to be only a few months later that Iggy conceived.

Iggy is a controversial rapper, even more so than some other white rappers are.

There was a time -- not that many years ago -- when the most fashionable thing in the world was to roast Iggy.

In particular, the way that that she modified her voice while rapping drew people's ire.

A white Australian woman doing her best to sound black while in a predominantly black industry very naturally raised eyebrows.

But rap is not the only industry where white singers face accusations of coopting a music style or worse.

In more recent years, Iggy has been considerably less visible despite her previous music success.

Part of that has been due to her pregnancy. Honestly? We think that she's making the right call by ghosting the world to become a mom.

And while a time of millions of Americans engaging in courageous protests may not be the best time for an announcement, she receives our congratulations all the same.