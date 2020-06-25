How Many Times Has Kim Kardashian Been Married?

Very few figures in modern history have sky-rocketed to A-list fame as rapidly -- and as seemingly out of nowhere -- as Kim Kardashian.

As a result, while much is known about her present, far less is known about Mrs. Kardashian-West's past.

Sure, her siblings are household names, and Kim's business relationship with momager Kris Jenner is the stuff of legend.

We know about her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., his close friendship with O.J. Simpson, and his tragic passing at the age of 59.

But like Jesus Christ or an incoming Rutgers freshman who decided to take some time to find herself, Kim has gap years in her bio.

What went on in the years between high school graduation and the release of Kim's sex tape with Ray J?

Surely she must have done something more than just organize Paris Hilton's closets, right?

Of course, she did.

For example, even if you're a longtime fan of Kim's, you might not know about her first marriage.

Yes, long before Kris Humphries and long, long before Kanye West, Kim was married to a man named Damon Thomas.

Thomas was a music mogul, and he and Kim eloped when she was just 19 years old.

Kim later revealed that she was high on ecstasy at the time of the ceremony.

She's seldom spoken of her disastrous marriage to Thomas, but she has confirmed that she suffered physical and emotional abuse throughout.

Kim and Damon married in January of 2000, and they went their separate ways in 2004.

Damon was nearly a decade Kim's senior, and these days, he's 48 and remarried.

After that debacle came Kim's much less unhealthy -- but much more short-lived -- marriage to Kris Humphries.

What can we say about this mess that hasn't already been said?

Kim married an NBA benchwarmer with the same first name as her mom.

Kris (Humphries, that is) seemed simultaneously fame-hungry and hopelessly overwhelmed.

Despite Kim's well-documented love of professional athletes (Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, etc.) and an extravagant wedding special on E!, no one was surprised when these two called it quits.

Although some folks might have been surprised when they didn't even make it to the three-month mark.

After that, Kim decided to leave the sports world behind in favor of a guy who's more -- well, we're not really sure how you would describe Kanye West.

Artistic? Eccentric? Criminally insane?

Whatever Yeezy is, Kim seems to have found her match in the controversial hip hop icon.

Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter North in 2013, and Kanye proposed in elaborate fashion shortly thereafter.

One year later, Kim and Kanye legally became Kimye when they tied the knot in Italy.

If fans were skeptical about the Humphries union, they really had their doubts about Kim's marriage to Kanye.

And yet, here they are -- six years in, and still going strong.

Sure Kim-Kanye divorce rumors pop up about once a month, but that's to be expected for such a high-profile couple.

According to insiders, Kim and Kanye's marriage is certainly unorthodox -- but it works for them.

So to answer the question posed in this headline, Kim Kardashian-West has been married three times.

Of course, she was was on drugs and still a teen during her first wedding, and her second marriage was about a month shorter than the coronavirus lockdown.

So we'll leave it up to you to determine which ones really "count."

We're guessing Kim would prefer to forget about all of her marriages except her current one, which is a strategy we recommend for everyone who's been down the aisle more than once!