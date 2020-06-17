How Many Kids Does Jenelle Evans Have?

It's come to our attention that there's some confusion over how many children Jenelle Evans has.

To be fair, there may be several reasons for this:

For starters, Jenelle posts on social media non-stop, but her kids are definitely not her favorite topic of conversation.

Back in her days as a reality star, Jenelle was constantly embroiled in drama involving her baby daddies.

However, the kids themselves were usually relegated to the sidelines.

What we're saying is -- Jenelle's offspring are frequently not the central focus of her life.

Then there's the confusion regarding Jenelle's stepchildren and custody arrangements.

There's a whole lot going on there, and in order to understand how this situation came to be, it might be best to start at the beginning:

In 2009, when she was just 17 years old, Jenelle welcomed her first child, Jace Evans.

Jace's father, Andrew Lewis, couldn't get out of town fast enough.

Last we checked in on him, Andrew was living in New York City and trying to make it as a male model.

It's hard to believe, but Jenelle was even less stable then than she is now, and so, she signed over custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans.

This was absolutely the right move to make, and her actions spared her child a world of misery.

That's probably the only time we'll ever say those things about Jenelle.

Free from her responsibilities to her child, Jenelle entered one of many hard-partying phases of her life.

She got into heroin and other hard drugs, and she eventually married her number one chemical buddy, Kieffer Delp.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the marriage proved to be very short-lived, and the two soon stumbled in opposite directions.

Last we checked, Kieffer was in jail, while Jenelle somehow still walks the streets a free woman.

Anyway, not long after her divorce, Jenelle made the acquaintance of Nathan Griffith, with whom she would welcome her second child, Kaiser Griffith.

We probably don't need to tell you that relationship didn't last long either.

Evans displayed some her worst behavior during her time with Griffith, but he was a jerk, too.

At this time, she still had fans, and most of them were lucky to see the relationship come to a close.

They figured the next guy couldn't be much worse ... right?

Looking back, it's tough to decide if we should laugh or cry at such naivete.

After Nathan, Jenelle met and married David Eason.

As we're sure you're aware, this is the guy who shot her dog, terrorized her children, and got her fired from the cushy six-figure gig that had financed the bender she calls a life up to that point.

David also gave Jenelle a daughter, Ensley, but then he cost her custody of her kids, so it sort of evens out.

We kid, of course -- Jenelle and David eventually regained custody of most of their children, including Maryssa, his daughter from a previous relationship.

However, he's still not allowed to see his son, Kaden.

And Babs still has primary custody of Jace.

So there are actually several answers question of how many kids Jenelle has.

She gave birth to three, but she only has custody of two of them.

She has two stepchildren, which would bring her total to five, but one of them she may have never met, so we're not sure if you can really call Kaden her kid, ya know?

And then you have to consider the fact that she appears to be separated from David once again.

So would his kids still count as hers? Do we wait to see if they actually get divorced this time before we knock her total back down to three?

These are tough questions, but in the end, at least one thing is certain.

Like Jenelle herself, the question of how many kids Ms. Evans has is both exceedingly simple, and annoyingly complex.