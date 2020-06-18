Hayden Panettiere Dumps Abusive Boyfriend, Takes Steps to Get Sober

by at .

After more than a year of increasingly sad updates on the Hayden Panettiere situation, we finally have some good news to report.

If you've been following the actress' struggles, you know that she spent an unfortunately long time trapped in an abusive relationship with a man named Brian Hickerson.

Hayden Panettiere in 2020

Hickerson brutally assaulted Panettiere on several occasions.

He was most recently arrested for such an attack on Valentine's Day of this year.

Unfortunately, Hayden was afraid to testify against this monster, and so, he repeatedly walked free.

To make matters worse, despite repeated pleas from her family, Panettiere chose not to break up with Hickerson.

Hayden Panettiere Smiles

As with her refusal to testify, there's a very good chance that that decision was motivated by fear for her life.

Fortunately, it looks as though the support of her loved ones and her own strength of will have led Hayden free herself from that dangerous situation.

“She’s in a good place right now," a source close to Hayden tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“She and Brian haven’t had contact."

Hayden Panettiere Looking Fab

Likely referencing Panettiere's struggles with alcoholism, the insider went on to reveal that Hayden is "on the path to recovery.”

The source claims that Hayden has “has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian" and is back to being the person that her family knew so well before she was broken by her destructive relationship.

And it seems that Hayden is now hoping to revive her once-successful acting career.

“She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again," says the insider.

Hayden Panettiere Nashville Benefit African Childrens Choir

"It’s all very therapeutic for her," the source adds.

Yes, with regular roles on Heroes and Nashville, Hayden was once among TV's most in-demand talents.

And at just 30 years old, it's certainly not too late for her to rebuild her career.

However, Panettiere's top priorities these days are staying sober, rebuilding her relationship with her 5-year-old daughter, and keeping away from Hickerson.

Hayden Panettiere on a Red Carpet

The source says that Hayden is "calmer and more relaxed" these days, and she's currently "trying to move past the pain and focus on her future.”

While this is not her first attempted breakup with Hickerson, Hayden's loved ones are optimistic that this one will be permanent.

"He’s moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him," says the insider.

Our thoughts go out to Hayden as she makes her way along the road to recovery.

21 Celebrities Accused of Domestic Violence
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hayden Panettiere Biography

Hayden: InStyle UK Photo
Hayden Panettiere is a pretty and talented young star. You might know her from Heroes, though she has also starred in more than a dozen... More »
Born
Birthplace
Palisades, New York
Full Name
Hayden Leslie Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere Photos

Hayden Panettiere in 2020
Hayden Panettiere Wladimir Klitschko Daughter Kaya Pic
Hayden Panettiere Nashville Benefit African Childrens Choir
Hayden Panettiere Zipling Pic
Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere Photo
Wladimir Klitschko and daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere Videos

Hayden Panettiere is Pregnant!
Hayden Panettiere is Pregnant!
Hayden Panettiere-Wladimir Klitschko Wedding Delayed
Hayden Panettiere-Wladimir Klitschko Wedding Delayed
Hayden Panettiere: Engagement to Wladimir Klitschko Official
Hayden Panettiere: Engagement to Wladimir Klitschko Official