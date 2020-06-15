Hannah Brown Saves Man From Drowning on White-Water Rafting Trip

Hannah Brown may never be able to save her reputation, not after a recent scandal in which she dropped the N-word on Instagram.

While on a white-water rafting trip with her family Saturday, however, the polarizing ex-Bachelorette saved a guy's life in Tennesse.

For real!

We don't have all that many details regarding what transpired, but it happened.

The girlfriend of this near-victim Tweeted about the incident over the weekend.

“How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today," she wrote.

The woman continued, explaining what went down as follows:

“She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him.

"I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the Bachelorette!”

Wow, huh? Pretty impressive.

When a fellow social media suggested that the reality TV star’s kickboxing sessions have “helped her strength to pull a grown man back on the raft,” the woman replied:

“She is strong!!”

And then added:

“She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it.”

With Brown in need of something to change her narrative these days, as result of the aforementioned scandal, a few folks out there are a bit hesitant to believe believe this story.

However, Patrick Brown, Hannah's brother, shared two photos on Instagram from their day on the water, writing on Sunday:

“Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now… #rescuemission.”

Brown, of course, has been in the news for another reason over the past two weeks.

She's been trashed left and right by followers and other members of Bachelor Nation after belting out a racial epithet while recordiing a video to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” last month.

In her Instagram Live on May 30, Brown revealed she’d hired an “educator” and said she doesn’t want “to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word.”

This mea culpa followed several days' worth of criticism for first using the word; and then for not fully recognizing how hurtful of an action she had committed.

“I have learned that there are things that I cannot say,” Hannah added.

“There is so much more historical context that I didn’t know that makes it so much more inappropriate.”

Brown proceeded to confess that what she has learned amid the controversy has “changed” her life.

The Alabama beauty queen added:

“I will keep doing whatever I can to learn more and support the solution in all this.”

In sort of related news, meanwhile, Matt James has been chosen as the first-ever African-American Bachelor, a move that has Hannah's full blessing.

Brown wrote after the announcement was made:

"Matt James is the Bachelor. I cannot contain my excitement for this amazing human making history as the first Black Bachelor - to God be the Glory!"

She knows James well because he's close friends with Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette.

Brown and James even quarantined together - as part of a big group - in Florida this spring, early on during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This man is as good as it gets y’all, and that’s coming from a previous skeptic (lolz)," Brown continued.

"I am so blessed to now call you friend."

"You’ve supported and encouraged me in some of the hardest moments lately and I’m so freaking pumped to support and encourage you as you get ready to go on an adventure of a lifetime!"

"#1 Matt James fan right here!"