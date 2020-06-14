Hank Williams Jr.: Daughter of Country Music Star Dies in Car Crash

The daughter of country singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a car crash in Henry County, Tennessee on Saturday night.

She was 27 years old.

According to numerous reports -- from People Magazine to USA Today to the WKRN local news station -- Katherine Williams-Dunning was behind the wheel of her SUV around 7:45 p.m. when it crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The vehicle was towing a boat at the time.

Katherine's sister, Holly Williams, confirmed the trafic news in an emootional Instagram post that was shared on Sunday morning.

"I have no words," she wrote to begin the caption of the following family photo.

Continued Holly:

"On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie.

"We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers."

While Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash her husband, Tyler Dunning, was transported to a nearby hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.

In her message, Holly wrote that Tyler was "awake and responding," however, they "don't know injury extent yet."

“This is an active investigation and more details will be made available later,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman said, according to The Paris Post-Intelligencer.

Katherine was the youngest daughter of country singer Hanks Williams Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane Thomas.

The 27-year-old was also the mother to two children, son Beau Weston, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2, with whom she's posing in an Instagram photo here:

Katherine ran a clothing company called Weston Jane, which dubbed itself as having been built on the idea of “moms supporting moms.”

All of the items sold on the company website are either handmade by moms or printed by parents.

Concluded Holly in her heartbreaking post:

Jesus is close. Thank you all. Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9.

"This news is just heartbreaking," country music star Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter. "My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid.

"I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can."

Our thoughts go out to Hank Williams Jr., his family members and his loved ones.

May Katherine rest in peace.