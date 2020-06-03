Gregory Tyree Boyce: Cause of Death Revealed

We have a tragic update on the death of actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju.

According to a Clark County Coroner spokesperson, the Twilight Saga star and Adepoju both passed away three weeks ago from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication.

As previously reported, the couple was found dead in Las Vegas on May 13, authorities confirmed at the time.

Boyce was most familiar to film fans for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie. There was a famous scene in the movie in which his character drove a van in the direction of Kristen Stewart's Bella.

The van was then stopped at the last second by Robert Pattinson's Edward.

The actor left behind a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya; while Adepoju, who is originally from Los Angeles, is survived by her young son, Egypt.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Boyce reflected on his past and made the chilling statement that he didn’t think he “would make it to see 30 years old.”

Upon turning 30 years old in December, he added:

“At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old.

'Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.

"Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!”

According to Las Vegas Medical Examiners last month, both Boyce and Adepoju were discovered in their condominium.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," a E! News source said.

TMZ added back then that an unknown white powdery substance was allegedly also found at the scene.

Shortly after the sad news broke, Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, shared a tribute to her son on Facebook writing:

My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings.

He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave...those were my favorite.

A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good.

I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.

Wayne added her son and his girlfriend had been working together on a business plan "as a team," saying his dream "was all in the making."

Just so tragic all around.

May Gregory Tyree Boyce rest in peace.